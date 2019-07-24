McDonald’s is already considering bringing a new batch of international menu items to the US next summer

caption Worldwide Favorites hit US menus this summer. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

McDonald’s is considering bringing another batch of international menu items to the US in summer 2020, with tests kicking off in Connecticut this August.

Test items include Mexico’s Savory Ranch Burger, France’s Grand Premium Chicken Sandwich, Japan’s McChicken McMuffin, and Canada’s Carmel Brownie McFlurry, according to internal documents viewed by Business Insider.

This summer, McDonald’s added a group of international items to the US menu for the first time with the Worldwide Favorites menu.

McDonald’s is already thinking about bringing a new batch of international menu items to the US next summer.

This August, the fast-food giant will launch a Worldwide Favorites 2.0 test at slightly fewer than 100 stores in the Connecticut area, according to documents viewed by Business Insider.

Test items include the Savory Ranch Burger from Mexico, the Grand Premium Chicken Sandwich from France, the McChicken McMuffin from Japan, and the Carmel Brownie McFlurry from Canada.

If all goes well, these menu items or other beloved international options could go national in the US next summer, according to internal documents.

McDonald’s rolled out a menu of international items across America for the first time this June. Options included Spain’s Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger, Australia’s cheesy bacon fries, the Netherlands’ Stroopwafel McFlurry, and Canada’s tomato-mozzarella chicken sandwich.

McDonald’s Worldwide Favorites options tend to be slightly more upscale than the chain’s traditional items, which can help improve the fast-food giant’s reputation and increase average check size. For example, at a Brooklyn McDonald’s restaurant the Double Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger cost $9.99, while a Double Quarter Pounder cost $7.99.

McDonald’s did not respond to requests for comment on the test and its future plans for the Worldwide Favorites menu.

On Tuesday, UBS analyst Dennis Geiger predicted in a note to investors that Worldwide Favorites would serve as a key US same-store sales growth driver for McDonald’s in the most recent quarter. UBS raised its US same-store sales estimate to 5% for the quarter, up from 4.5%, citing check growth alongside slightly negative traffic.

McDonald’s had previously tested the Grand McExtreme and the Stroopwafel McFlurry at locations in South Florida in 2018. So, it looks like the chain might be gearing up to follow the same game plan of running a fall test prior to a summer rollout of international hits.

McDonald’s is reporting its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.