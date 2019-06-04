McDonald’s Curry Sauce Bottles sell out in 5 days – now people who have it are trying to make a threefold profit online

A check on online marketplace Carousell on Tuesday (June 6) morning shows the bottles being resold at prices ranging from S$8 to as high as S$15. Carousell screengrab

When McDonald’s Singapore announced that its Curry Sauce Bottles would be making a comeback on May 30, many fans dropped everything to make sure they wouldn’t miss out this time.

On Monday (June 3) – just five days after the release – McDonald’s Singapore announced that it was sold out of all its Curry Sauce Bottles islandwide.

Many disappointed netizens left comments under McDonald’s post asking for them to restock the curry bottles.

And since it doesn’t look like McDonald’s has plans to restock the nugget dip anytime soon, some people who managed to get the bottles have decided to bank in on the opportunity.

A check on online marketplace Carousell on Tuesday (June 6) morning shows the bottles being resold at prices ranging from S$8 (US$5.85) to as high as S$15 – close to three times the original S$5.50.

When it was released last week, customers had to order either an Extra Value Meal, a Happy Sharing Box, or a box of McNuggets to purchase the Curry Sauce Bottle, with a limit of four bottles at a time.

Despite that, one seller is claiming to have 79 bottles on hand, and is now selling them for S$13 each.

