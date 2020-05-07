2 McDonald’s employees were reportedly shot in Oklahoma City after informing two customers the dining room was closed due to COVID-19

source Tim Boyle/Staff/Getty Images

Two McDonald’s employees were shot in Oklahoma City after some potential customers reportedly became angry that they could not eat inside, KWTV, the local CBS affiliate, reported Wednesday night.

A third employee suffered a head injury during the incident.

All three workers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Oklahoma City Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But according to Barry Mangold, a reporter with local CBS affiliate KWTV, the department confirmed that “two women became angry when staff told them the dining room was closed due to [COVID-19].”

A third employee hit her head during the incident. All three were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Mangold reported.

The incident comes after a security guard at a Family General in Michigan was shot and killed after reportedly telling a customer that they need to wear a mask.

“In 30 years of studying retail and crisis situations, we have never seen a situation of customers being so rude to hourly employees,” Larry Barton, a professor of crisis management and public safety at the University of Central Florida, told Business Insider.

“It’s demoralizing and, as we saw with the shooting of the security guard, a sometimes deadly environment,” he said.