McDonald’s famous Donut Sticks are finally coming to Singapore – here’s where to get them

Heads up, McDonald’s breakfast fans – a new menu item is hitting stores here on Thursday (Feb 27): deep fried doughnut sticks coated with cinnamon sugar.

They cost S$2.20, or S$3 bundled with a coffee.

You can get them at all McDonalds stores during breakfast hours (except the Science Centre and Shaw LIDO outlets), which runs from 4am to 11am on weekdays and 4am to 12 noon on weekends.

The item, which first launched in America last year, trended on Chinese social media after netizens compared the look and taste of the item to youtiao, a Chinese breakfast food, when ordered without the sugar coating.

According to How, a Chinese talk show programme on YouTube, McDonald’s version of the youtiao is firmer and much smaller in size. The hosts also tried dipping the donut sticks (without cinnamon sugar) into soy milk, and were surprised by how tasty it was.

For its Singapore launch, the brand openly admitted the doughnut sticks might remind diners of the youtiao commonly sold in hawker centres here, as well as the Spanish churro.

