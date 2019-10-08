McDonald’s fans confused, angry after overwhelming demand for loungewear breaks delivery platforms

McDonald’s fans are angry after the restaurant chain’s McDelivery platforms crashed due to overwhelming demand for limited-stock loungewear released on Oct 7. McDonald’s Singapore, Facebook screengrabs

McDonald’s fans in Singapore have gone from excited to angry, after the fast food giant’s online platforms appeared to crash under pressure created by its highly-hyped up loungewear collection launch.

The restaurant chain had on Thursday (Oct 3) announced the introduction of McDelivery Night In, which was to be marked the following Monday evening with a new limited-stock loungewear set and an eye mask for sleeping.

As expected, fans were ready way before the 6pm launch on McDelivery’s web and mobile platforms.

But in the end, demand for the burger and fries-themed clothing proved to be too overwhelming for McDonald’s servers to handle, and some fans were already complaining of issues with the service by 6pm.

When Business Insider tried to access the McDelivery platforms at 6.15pm, we were greeted by a “Service Unavailable” message.

Needless to say, customers were livid. It didn’t take long for angry comments to flood McDonald’s Facebook page, warning others of bad experiences and demanding an explanation from the fast food chain.

Many people were upset after waiting for hours and successfully making orders, only to be told that their orders could not be fulfilled. A handful also complained of errors that prevented them from placing orders.

Some called out McDonald’s for staying silent on the issue, only posting two updates to apologise for the downtime on its web and mobile platforms. What McDonald’s needed to do, they said, was to simply announce on social media if the loungewear sets were sold out.

Many were further agitated when other users reported seeing the loungewear sets – sold by McDonald’s as part of a bundle for $24.90 – listed on e-marketplace Carousell for S$50 to S$70 each.

A set of two was priced as much as S$165. Screengrab from Carousell

And there were a few who referenced similar marketing events which angered customers after brands failed to fully meet demand for limited-time promotions and items.

McDonald’s Singapore had yet to say if the loungewear sets were sold out as of 11am on Tuesday (Oct 8) morning, but a notice on its mobile app said they were now “temporarily unavailable” due to “overwhelming support”.

It also told customers to check the McDonald’s Facebook page – which had not been updated since the night before – for further updates.

Screengrab from McDonald’s Singapore app

Business Insider has reached out to Mcdonald’s Singapore’s publicist for comments.

