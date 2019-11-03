McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook was fired over a relationship with an employee

caption McDonald’s CEO Stephen Easterbrook unveils the company’s new corporate headquarters during a grand opening ceremony on June 4, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. source Scott Olson/Getty Images

McDonald’s fired CEO Steve Easterbrook over his relationship with another employee.

The company said in a press release that the executive was being terminated after he “violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee.”

In an email to staff, Easterbrook reportedly acknowledged he had a relationship with an employee and said it was a mistake

Chris Kempczinski, who was serving as president, will succeed Easterbrook, who has been in the role since March 2015.

The board voted Friday to fire Easterbrook after investigating the relationship with the unnamed employee, two days before the executive wrote in an email to McDonald’s employees that he had violated company policy on personal conduct.

“This was a mistake,” Easterbrook said in the email reported by the Wall Street Journal. “Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on.”

Chris Kempczinski, who was serving as president, will succeed Easterbrook, who has been in the role at the fast-food giant since March 2015.

Easterbrook previously served as head of UK operations before becoming CEO and oversaw the a mix of booming company shares and stale US store sales.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

