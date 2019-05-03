14 photos that show the evolution of McDonald’s Happy Meal

caption Since 1979, McDonald’s Happy Meal has been a staple for the giant fast-food brand. source Ratana21/Shutterstock

McDonald’s first introduced its Happy Meal in the US in 1979.

The fast-food company credits advertising executive Bob Bernstein with developing the Happy Meal.

Bernstein’s idea is said to have been inspired by a McDonald’s employee in Guatemala named Yolanda Fernández de Cofiño, who combined a hamburger, small fries, and a small sundae for kids.

Since then, the children’s meal and toy has become a staple for the giant fast-food brand.

Over the years, McDonald’s has worked to provide healthier options for kids by reducing calories, saturated fat, and sugar in Happy Meals.

Happy Meals have been a staple at McDonald’s for as long as many of us can remember, but they haven’t always been the centerpiece of the fast-food chain’s children’s menu.

The Happy Meal was first introduced in 1979, more than 20 years after McDonald’s was founded in 1955. After McDonald’s employee Yolanda Fernández de Cofiño created “Menu Ronald,” which combined a hamburger, small fries, and a small sundae specifically for young customers in Guatemala, the company’s advertising executive Bob Bernstein brought the idea stateside and swapped out ice cream for toys.

Since then, McDonald’s has collaborated with movies, TV shows, toy chains, and more to bring treats to every child who orders a Happy Meal. Still, parents and health advocates have frequently voiced concern with the nutritional value of Happy Meals.

Over the years, the brand has offered some healthier options for kids by reducing calories, saturated fat, and sugar in Happy Meals, and continues to work on this as it looks to the future.

Here’s how McDonald’s Happy Meal has evolved over time.

Happy Meals have been a staple at McDonald’s for nearly 40 years, but they weren’t the fast-food chain’s first foray into providing offerings specifically for kids.

caption McDonald’s Happy Meal hasn’t always looked like this. source Ratana21/Shutterstock

Before McDonald’s introduced the Happy Meal, locations in Canada offered a “Treat of the Week” for children, which gave young diners a small toy or trinket with their regular menu orders.

The original idea for the Happy Meal is said to have come from a McDonald’s employee in Guatemala named Yolanda Fernández de Cofiño.

caption Ronald McDonald inspired the “Menu Ronald.” source Mike Fuentes/Getty Images

In the mid-1970s, a McDonald’s employee in Guatemala named Yolanda Fernández de Cofiño developed the “Menu Ronald,” which combined a hamburger, small fries, and a small sundae specifically for kids. She ultimately caught the attention of McDonald’s executives in the US.

McDonald’s credits advertising executive Bob Bernstein with the idea of the Happy Meal.

Although Dick Brams, a St. Louis marketing manager for McDonald’s, is often dubbed the “father of the Happy Meal,” McDonald’s credits Bernstein with the idea to include toys with a children’s meal after hearing about Fernandez de Cofiño’s “Menu Ronald.”

McDonald’s rolled out the first Happy Meal in the US in 1979.

caption Kids in the US have been eating Happy Meals since 1979. source Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

McDonald’s first Happy Meal boasted a circus theme. According to TIME, the meals – which included a burger, fries, cookies, and a soft drink – came with one of a number of small toy options, like a “McDoodler” stencil or “McWrist” wallet.

Later that year, the brand teamed up with “Star Trek” for its first major film partnership.

caption A screenshot from McDonald’s “Star Trek” Happy Meal commercial. source YouTube/TrekCore

TV commercials promised kids a “Star Trek prize” with every McDonald’s Happy Meal, according to USA Today.

Chicken McNuggets were added as a Happy Meal option in 1983.

According to USA Today, many diners in the 1980s were looking to reduce their fat intake and thus preferred to eat chicken instead of red meat.

McDonald’s first introduced milk as an option in the late 1980s.

The fast-food brand has continually updated its Happy Meal food and beverage offerings since its inception, as USA Today points out.

The first Disney-themed Happy Meal came out in 1987. The meals have since featured beloved characters like Mickey Mouse and his crew.

caption Caron Lawless displays her McDonald’s Happy Meal figurine collection. source Glenn Asakawa/The Denver Post via Getty Images

As TIME notes, all 101 dalmations have been featured as a Happy Meal toy.

Characters from various movies, TV shows, and toy series have graced Happy Meal bags for decades.

caption A plastic toy of Bumblebee, a character from the “Transformers: Prime” animated series was included in McDonald’s Happy Meals. source nicescene/Getty Images

According to Mental Floss, the mini Furby and Minion toys are some of the most valuable Happy Meal toys that have been sold on eBay.

No McDonald’s Happy Meal toy was more popular than Ty’s Teenie Beanie Babies.

In 1997, McDonald’s began including a smaller version of Ty’s classic Beanie Babies in its Happy Meals. After seeing success with the toy promotion, McDonald’s offered the stuffed animals in Happy Meals every year until 2000, per TIME.

As the new millennium began, McDonald’s faced added pressure to promote health consciousness with its Happy Meals.

In 2004, McDonald’s implemented the first significant health changes to its Happy Meal offerings. Kids could now order reduced-fat regular and chocolate milk and apple juice as an alternative to soda, while apple slices replaced traditional cookies for dessert. The following year, McDonald’s began printing nutritional information on Happy Meal boxes, as USA Today points out.

In 2016, McDonald’s tested a breakfast Happy Meal.

caption McDonald’s breakfast Happy Meal. source McDonald’s

According to USA Today, the brand looked to capitalize on the success it saw from serving breakfast all day by extending the offer to younger customers.

Two years later, McDonald’s removed chocolate milk and cheeseburgers from its Happy Meal menu.

caption A 3-year-old girl waits for her Happy Meal. source Fairfax Media/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

While chocolate milk and cheeseburgers are both still available by request, McDonald’s conceded to critics linking its Happy Meals to childhood obesity by taking the higher-calorie items off of the listed Happy Meal menu items, per CNBC.

McDonald’s says it has committed to making its Happy Meals healthier in the future.

caption McDonald’s will continue to revamp its children’s menus. source 8th.creator / Shutterstock

As NPR reported, the chain has promised that at least 50% of Happy Meals will boast 600 calories or less while also cutting sodium, saturated fat, and added sugar by 2022.