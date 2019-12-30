McDonald’s has a New Year surprise for fans – the return of Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Curry Sauce Bottles

Starting January 1, the fast food giant will bring back for a limited time its Singapore-only Curry Sauce Bottles as well as Spicy Chicken McNuggets. McDonald’s Singapore

Planning a New Year’s feast before the resolutions come into effect?

McDonald’s Singapore just gave fans good reason to kick off the start of 2020 with some sugar and spice, and all things fried.

Starting January 1, the fast food giant will bring back for a limited time its Singapore-only Curry Sauce Bottles as well as Spicy Chicken McNuggets. It is also launching a brand new pie flavour – mango passionfruit.

The previously sold-out Curry Sauce Bottles will come in a new design this time round, at a price of S$5.50. To buy a bottle, customers must also purchase an Extra Value Meal, Feast meal, Happy Sharing Box, Chicken McNuggets or Spicy Chicken McNuggets.

A delivery-only $32.90 Sharing Bundle with 20 pieces of Spicy Chicken McNuggets and 20 pieces of Chicken McNuggets will also come with the Curry Sauce Bottle.

On its own, a box of Spicy Chicken McNuggets is priced from S$5 to S$12.70. It also comes included in the new Happy Sharing Box C from S$12.85.

For dessert, the new double-filling Mango Passionfruit Pie will cost S$1.50 at all McDonald’s outlets and Dessert Kiosks.

Mango Passionfruit Pie will be sold islandwide. McDonald’s Singapore

Fan who want to go all in can opt for the Spicy Chicken McNuggets Feast, which includes nine pieces of Spicy Chicken McNuggets, a pack of fries, a Mango Passionfruit Pie, and also a Peach McFizz drink.

The Feast meal costs S$10.30. McDonald’s Singapore

Have a spicy 2020!

