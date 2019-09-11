McDonald’s new spicy chicken sandwich is a wimpy response to Popeyes’ chicken sandwich triumph

- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
- Chicken sandwiches are the new battlefield for fast-food titans like Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.
- McDonald’s just released its latest contender in the Chicken Wars: a spicy BBQ chicken sandwich and spicy BBQ glazed tenders.
- I tried both the sandwich and the tenders, and neither justified their existence on McDonald’s menu.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
On Wednesday, McDonald’s entered into the Chicken Wars with a new spicy BBQ chicken sandwich.
McDonald’s sent its contestant into battle on the heels of the release of Popeyes’ chicken sandwich, which ignited a massive Twitter war and caused no shortage of real-world chaos when it ran out.
Spicy chicken is all the rage these days – Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets returned to a resounding fan welcome – so I went to McDonald’s to try its new peppery poultry. But, I wasn’t lovin’ it.
Read more: Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich convinced us that we never need to go back to Chick-fil-A
McDonald’s spicy BBQ chicken sandwich should have stayed in the test kitchen where it belongs. Its accompanying spicy BBQ chicken tenders were even more disappointing.
Here’s why:
I went to the McDonald’s across the street from Business Insider’s Manhattan office. I ordered a four-piece spicy BBQ glazed tenders and a spicy BBQ chicken sandwich.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
The spicy chicken sandwich came on a sesame bun, which I thought was an odd choice for a chicken sandwich. Its non-spicy counterpart, the buttermilk crispy chicken, comes on a lovely potato brioche.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
Read more: I ate 8 chicken sandwiches from fast-food chains, and the best was also the cheapest
Upon opening up the sandwich, I was faced with even more confusion. The sandwich had not one, but two pieces of fried chicken — not spicy. In addition to two flaccid pickle rounds, there was a smattering of onion slices.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
The BBQ sauce on top was less than generous, which made me nervous because it’s the only thing giving this sandwich any flavor.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
This odd combination of ingredients made me wonder what exactly McDonald’s was going for with this sandwich.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
The chicken was nice and crispy, but the continental shift between the two pieces was annoying. It was also nowhere near as juicy, fresh, and flavorful as Popeyes’ chicken.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
The pickles were sadly imperceptible, and the presence of the onions was just confusing. What were onions doing on a chicken sandwich? Moreover, this simply wasn’t spicy. At all. It just tasted weakly of BBQ sauce.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
It was like McDonald’s slapped two chicken tenders on a bun with some onion slivers and BBQ sauce. I wondered why McDonald’s had even bothered to release it.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
So many fans have been clamoring for the return of the Spicy McChicken. Why not just answer their call? Or at least put the spice in the chicken batter like Chick-fil-A does?
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
Read more: I compared the legendary McChicken with 4 cheap sandwiches from other fast-food chains, and it proved the original is still the best
The new spicy BBQ glazed tenders told a similarly sad story.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
They emitted a strong, alluring smell while in the bag, but when I took them out, they looked less than appetizing.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
These were essentially McDonald’s buttermilk crispy tenders drenched in what can only be described as “plain ol’ barbecue sauce.”
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
I was suspicious that all this sauce wouldn’t bode well for the crispiness of the tenders.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
And I was right. This tender didn’t have the texture of something that’s been fried even though it had indeed been fried. I tasted nothing but sauce and lean white meat.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
These mild, middling tenders are no threat to anyone, much less to Popeyes. I still have hope that McDonald’s will come out with a better kind of spicy chicken, one where the spice is in the batter or the marinade. Until then, I’m getting my spicy fix elsewhere.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider