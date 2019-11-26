McDonald’s Hello Kitty carrier, which sold out within one day in Singapore, are now in Malaysia and Thailand with higher prices

Hello Kitty carriers are now in Malaysia and Thailand, after selling out in just one day in Singapore. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Fads come and go, but the Hello Kitty craze never seems to end.

After selling out within one day across Singapore, McDonald’s Hello Kitty food carrier is now being sold in Malaysia and Thailand – but with higher price tags.

The plastic bucket, which McDonald’s launched globally on November 14, made its debut in Singapore with a price of S$7.90.

On Monday (Nov 25), Malaysian food news site Foodie reported that the carrier would soon be available in the country from November 27 – but at a price RM29.99 (S$9.79).

A teaser video published by McDonald’s Malaysia seemed to confirm the news.

Meanwhile, the carrier also went on sale at McDonald’s outlets in Thailand this week.

According to an article by The Smart Local Thailand, the carrier was launched on November 23 with a price of 299 Thai baht (S$13.50) – around 70 per cent higher than the Singapore price.

Despite this, the kawaii carrier is expected to be a hit with Sanrio fans in these countries.

Let’s just hope no one in these markets receives a product with the same hilarious defect that this Singapore customer found on her carrier.

