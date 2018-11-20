‘I don’t give a f—, get out of my store’: McDonald’s faces backlash after a viral video shows worker forcing teens out of the fast-food restaurant as they protest that there is a threatening, gun-wielding man outside

caption McDonald’s is facing backlash after a viral video shows an employee forcing teens out of a store, despite protests that there is a man carrying a gun outside. source Twitter/snatchingedgess

A viral video filmed at McDonald’s appears to show employees forcing teenagers to leave the fast-food restaurant, despite their protests that there is a gun-wielding man outside.

According to the teenager who posted the video on Twitter, the man made racist remarks to the teens and pulled a gun on them, before being escorted from the fast-food chain.

“I don’t give a f—, get out of my store, now,” the McDonald’s employee is heard saying in the video, over teenagers’ concerns that the man is waiting outside with a gun.

“We take this matter seriously and are working with local law enforcement while we investigate the situation,” the McDonald’s owner-operator said in a statement.

“We were just trying to order when this man said racist remarks, claimed to be touched (when really he pushed a kid as seen on video) pulled a gun out on kids and you still kick us out knowing we’re in danger?” Farida Osman tweeted on Monday evening.

The video that accompanies the tweet opens with a man exiting a McDonald’s in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, pushing a teenage boy as he leaves the restaurant. The boy is one of a group of teenagers at the fast-food chain.

As the man angrily exits, seemingly escorted by a McDonald’s worker, one teenager cries, “He has a gun!”

McDonald’s employees attempt to force the teenagers to leave the fast-food restaurant, as multiple teens express concerns about the man holding a gun, the video shows.

“I don’t give a f—,” an employee yells. “Get out of my store, now.”

Another man at the McDonald’s is seen attempting to intervene, telling the employee, “Don’t send them out there when the dude just pulled a f—ing gun on them.” However, the employee continues to say she wants everyone out of the store immediately.

@McDonalds is this what you stand for? We were just trying to order when this man said racist remarks, claimed to be touched (when really he pushed a kid as seen on video) pulled a gun out on kids and you still kick us out knowing we’re in danger? 1/2 pic.twitter.com/3vKXsxhuwH — f???? (@snatchingedgess) November 20, 2018

Osman did not immediately respond to Business Insider on Twitter when asked for more details, but shared her perspective further with the website MuslimGirl.com.

Osman told the website that she and her friends had visited McDonald’s to take a break from studying. The man who was said to have a gun allegedly interrupted them as they were trying to use Apple Pay to pay for their order.

“Jihan [one of the friends Osman was studying with] heard the man say, ‘You’re probably using EBT’, and she immediately turned to him and said ‘Just because I’m Black, doesn’t mean I use EBT,'” Osman told MuslimGirl.com.

Osman said the man began cursing at them. They then called their friends – sitting at a nearby booth – over to intervene. After the second group of teenagers came over, the man allegedly pulled a gun on them.

McDonald’s told Business Insider it is investigating the situation.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our customers and employees,” Paul Ostergaard, the McDonald’s location’s owner/operator, said in a statement. “We take this matter seriously and are working with local law enforcement while we investigate the situation.”

Restaurants and retailers’ responses to racist acts by both employees and customers have been under scrutiny in recent months, due in part of bystanders’ abilities to record video of incidents on their phones.

In the past year, countless videos showing the aftermath of apparent racial profiling at restaurants and other retail establishments have gone viral, including incidents such as the arrest of two black men in a Starbucks and a woman being forced to the ground, exposing her breasts, at a Waffle House.