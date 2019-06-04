There’s a stealthy way to get McDonald’s new international menu items for basically free this week

caption McDonald’s is offering a massive deal this week — if you have foreign currency. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

McDonald’s is offering a massive deal this week – if you have foreign currency.

On Thursday, from 2 to 5 p.m. local time, the fast-food giant is selling its new Worldwide Favorites menu for any amount of foreign currency. Through the McDonald’s International Currency Exchange, you can get the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger, cheesy bacon fries, the Stroopwafel McFlurry, or the tomato-mozzarella chicken sandwich for any amount of money – as long as it isn’t US dollars.

caption McDonald’s new “Worldwide Favorites” menu. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

It’s a fun promotion – and a great way to get a new menu item for the equivalent of less than a cent.

Have 10 Japanese yen floating around? That’s is the equivalent of less than a penny – and can get you an entire burger. A single peso is the equivalent of about a nickel and covers an order of cheesy bacon fries. If you happen to have a Canadian penny saved since the country stopped producing one-cent coins, Thursday could be your chance to cash it in for a Stroopwafel McFlurry.

“Foreign currency does not bear any relationship to the value of the menu items and is not intended as a means to purchase the items, but rather is a way for customers to participate in this promotion,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

The small print is surprisingly forgiving for this promotion. The chain will only accept recognized international currency, and customers are limited to ordering one menu item at the counter. The Double Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger is excluded, but all other new Worldwide Favorites are fair game.

A McDonald’s representative told Business Insider that each McDonald’s franchisee will have “full discretion over what to do with the foreign currency when the event is wrapped.”