McDonald’s confirms it’s bringing international hits to the US — here’s what’s on the menu

caption McDonald’s is bringing international hits to its US menu. source McDonald’s

McDonald’s is bringing some of its most popular international menu items to the US in June.

New items include the Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands, the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada, and cheesy bacon fries from Australia.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

McDonald’s is bringing four of its most popular international menu items to its US restaurants in June, the company said Wednesday.

The new items include the Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands, the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada, and cheesy bacon fries from Australia.

The items will be available for a limited time at all US restaurants starting June 5, the company said. Business Insider’s Kate Taylor broke the news of the menu’s US debut last month.

Here’s what will be on McDonald’s new Worldwide Favorites Menu:

Stroopwafel McFlurry from The Netherlands

source McDonald’s

This dessert features McDonald’s soft serve, caramel, and chopped pieces of Dutch Daelmans Stroopwafel caramel waffle cookies.

Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain

source McDonald’s

This sandwich consists of a quarter-pound beef patty topped with bacon, McBacon sauce, Gouda cheese, and onions served on a toasted sesame-seed bun.

Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada

source McDonald’s

“Made with grilled or crispy all white meat, juicy and tender chicken, the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich is topped with tomato and herb sauce, creamy mozzarella cheese, slivered onions, fresh lettuce, and sliced Roma tomatoes served on a freshly toasted artisan roll,” McDonald’s says.

Cheesy bacon fries from Australia

source McDonald’s

These fries are topped with cheddar sauce and crumbled bacon.