McDonald’s is bringing McGriddles back to Singapore on Wednesday, but only 100 people at this outlet can buy it

This time, only 100 customers can get their hands on the limited edition Sausage McGriddles with Egg Meal, which comes with exclusive merchandise. McDonald’s Singapore

Remember the irresistible McGriddles you had a fling with last year?

Well, your long-lost love is making a reappearance again on the McDonald’s Singapore menu.

But before you get too excited, only 100 customers will get to sink their teeth into the limited edition Sausage McGriddles with Egg Meal.

It will become available at 10am on Wednesday (Feb 27) at McDonald’s SpringLeaf Tower outlet on Anson Road. Priced at S$6 (US$4.44), each customer is limited to one purchase of the McGriddles meal.

The early birds will also get their hands on exclusive merchandise, McDonald’s Singapore said in a Facebook post. According to photos posted, this exclusive item seems to be a free-size grey hoodie with a loose depiction of a deconstructed McGriddles sandwich on the back.

Years after it was taken off the menu, McGriddles made its comeback in June last year as part of the fast food giant’s FIFA World Cup promotions. But the happiness was short-lived. Within that same month, the item disappeared without an official announcement or warning.

The sandwich, which was previously a breakfast item, is loved for its unique pairing of sweet buns and savoury fillings. With countless calls for McDonald’s to bring back the McGriddles permanently, it’s obvious McDonald’s Singapore is playing with fans’ feelings with such recurring teasers of the ever-fleeting burger.

Given its limited offering, some netizens are expecting it to be re-sold on online marketplace Carousell for a higher price.

Almost everyone is expecting a long queue to form at McDonald’s SpringLeaf Tower on Wednesday morning.

Only the truest – and fastest – of McGriddles fans will prevail this time.