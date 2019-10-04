McDonald’s is rewarding Singapore fans’ laziness with a loungewear line – here’s what it costs and how to get yours

No better time to say you’re too lazy to buy or cook dinner, now that McDonald’s is selling this adorable loungewear set via its delivery platforms. McDonald’s Singapore

If you love Big Mac so much that you even want to eat it in your dreams at night, McDonald’s Singapore might just have the thing to help you.

The fast food giant will on Monday (Oct 7) evening launch a brand new loungewear line dedicated to its iconic burger and fries as well as the brand’s signature colours – yellow and red.

Starting 6pm, it will give out a McDelivery Sleeping Mask – a white and yellow eye mask that says “dreaming of fries” – to customers who make purchases of S$18 and above via the McDonald’s and McDelivery apps or the McDelivery web platform.

The sleeping mask will come free with any S$18 purchase (excluding delivery fee). Caption goes here Source

Yes, that means you don’t have to go to an actual store, and its the perfect opportunity to say you’re too lazy to go get dinner.

To redeem the mask, customers must first enter the promo code “mcdnightin”.

At the same time, the restaurant will also sell a S$24.90 bundle that consists of a Happy Sharing Box B (6-piece McNuggets and 4-piece McWings) and one set of burger and fries-themed loungewear in either men’s or women’s free size.

A close-up look at the loungewear print. McDonald’s Singapore

Customers must again enter the same promo code to also receive the McDelivery Sleeping Mask.

And while the sleeping mask can be redeemed at any time of the day thereafter, the loungewear set will only be sold after breakfast hours via the same McDelivery platforms.

Couple-wear has never made people so hungry. McDonald’s Singapore

There is something you must take note of though: all items in the loungewear collection are only available while stocks last, and we all know what that means in Singapore. Chances are, there’ll be many disappointed fans and a disproportionate number of scalpers turning to Carousell for a quick buck.

According to McDonald’s, the new clothing line is part of its McDelivery Night launch, after running McDelivery Day promotions in 2018 and earlier this year.

The chain, which was the first in Singapore to offer 24/7 delivery service in 2005, is celebrating “the joys of actually staying in and enjoying the convenience of food delivery while lounging about”, Agatha Yap, senior director of McDonald’s Singapore’s marketing, menu and digital innovation said.

So go ahead, get lazy.

Read also: