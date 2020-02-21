McDonald’s launched a new scented candle pack that’s supposed to smell like a Quarter Pounder when burned together

caption The candles are best burned together for the full scent experience. source McDonald’s

If you love the smell of a Quarter Pounder burger, then this candle pack is ideal for recreating the fragrance of McDonald’s within the comfort of your own home.

The six-piece candle set includes the Quarter Pounder ingredient-inspired scents of ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, bun, and 100% fresh beef.

You can light the candles individually, but the product description recommends burning them all at once “for maximum deliciousness.”

Sold through its Golden Arches Unlimited store, McDonald’s is releasing the candles as part of the new “Quarter Pounder Fan Club” merch line. Other products include couple’s mittens designed to be worn by two people, a Quarter Pounder calendar, and a 14k gold McDonald’s picture locket.

However, don’t go planning that relaxing night in with the smell of McDonald’s just yet – the candles are still marked on the website as “coming soon,” with no official date currently confirmed.

