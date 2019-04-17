McDonald’s is killing its heavily hyped fancy burger lineup 2 years after launch

caption Fans of these artisanal sandwiches are out of luck. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

McDonald’s is booting its Signature Crafted Recipes burgers and sandwiches from the menu.

The fast-food giant plans to phase out the artisanal lineup by June 5.

Leaked documents indicate that McDonald’s plans to focus more on its rebooted quarter-pounder selections.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

McDonald’s is cutting its line of Signature Crafted Recipes from the menu.

According to internal photos leaked to Business Insider, the chain plans to “phase out” the line of menu items before June 5.

That means fans of options like the mushroom-and-Swiss burger and the bacon smokehouse buttermilk crispy chicken sandwich are out of luck. The documents reveal that McDonald’s is looking to “reduce the number of products in restaurants.” This phaseout will allow the chain’s kitchens to drop ingredients like Swiss cheese, white cheddar cheese, and garlic herb mushrooms.

Read more: We tried the fancier, pricier burgers McDonald’s is betting on to boost its sales – here’s the verdict

McDonald’s introduced its Signature Crafted Recipes in 2017 with the goal of offering diners a more expensive, artisanal alternative; the chain said in April 2018 that the line had helped boost sales.

The leaked memo advised employees to offer customers looking for Signature Crafted meals alternative items, like the quarter-pounder bacon meal. Last year, McDonald’s announced it had overhauled its quarter-pounder lineup, introducing patties made from fresh, rather than frozen, beef.

But this isn’t the only change in store for the McDonald’s menu. Earlier this month, the fast-food giant also confirmed plans to switch up its late-night selections as well, Business Insider reported.

McDonald’s confirmed the Signature Crafted news in a statement, noting that the company planned to pivot to its revamped quarter-pounder lineup.