Second executive reportedly exits McDonald’s after its CEO is fired following a relationship with an employee

By
Hayley Peterson, Business Insider US
-
McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook.

McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

McDonald’s is reportedly losing another top executive.

The company announced Monday that its chief people officer, David Fairhurst, has departed, Bloomberg first reported. The company confirmed the departure to CNBC.

The departure comes after McDonald’s announced Sunday that CEO Steve Easterbrook was fired following a consensual relationship with an employee.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.