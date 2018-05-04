McDonald’s Malaysia rides on Marvel’s Avengers hype with its own spin on Infinity Stones – in the form of chicken nuggets

Thanos might find McDonald’s Malaysia’s space, mind, reality, power, time and soul Chicken McNuggets hard to swallow. Disney

Even if you’ve not watched Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War yet, you’ve probably heard the fuss over the six Infinity Stones which forms the cornerstone of the movie’s premise, along with that massive tough guy character named Thanos.

Well, McDonald’s in Malaysia seem to have wasted no time in riding on the hype and hoopla, proclaiming in a Facebook post on Thursday (May 3): “We got all six”.

Except that Marvel fans expecting to find dazzling jewels in their Happy Meal boxes might be sadly disappointed.

Instead, the fast food chain took six random looking chicken nuggets and decided to name them in tune with the Stones featured in the blockbuster movie.

Enter left stage: Space nugget, Mind nugget, Reality nugget, Power nugget, Time nugget and Soul nugget.

If came with a witty caption too: “Wonder what all the fuss was about. All 6 of them were actually with us.”

At the time of writing, the post had been shared more than 1,800 times and garnered over 1,200 comments.

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War was released in cinemas last Wednesday (April 25th) and features the “Mad Titan” Thanos as the titular antagonist in his bid to collect all the Infinity Stones.

The film tells the story of the Avengers battling Thanos in a bid to defeat him and prevent him from collecting all six Infinity Stones.

Each of these Stones in the film have unique powers, and MacDonald’s have played up to this fact, even if they still taste like chicken.

Social media users in Malaysia had mixed reactions to the post ranging from sheer joy to utter dismay.

Oh one more thing, McDonald’s also promised in the Facebook post that the “big purple dude won’t be there”.