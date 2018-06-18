McDonald’s employees share the 6 menu items they’d never eat

caption What’s a McDonald’s order that you steer clear of? source Sorbis/Shutterstock

McDonald’s‘ menu has tons of options for customers.

And McDonald’s crew members themselves have their own frequent picks – as well as orders they tend to avoid.

Business Insider spoke with a number of current and former McDonald’s employees about the menu items that they’re not crazy about, for whatever reason.

The McDonald’s menu has plenty of offerings for fast food fans and casual customers alike. But, when it comes to consuming McDonald’s food, the restaurant’s crew members are likely the most insightful of the bunch. They don’t just cook the meals; many of them take advantage of their employee discounts and chow down on the fast food while on break, according to Quora users who previously worked at the chain. But that doesn’t mean they’ll just eat anything at McDonald’s. Business Insider spoke with several current and former crew members to find out what orders they tended to pass on. A number of McDonald’s employees have also shared the menu items they’d never order on Reddit. Most of the preferences came down to nutrition and personal taste. Here’s a look at some of McDonald’s employees’ least favorite orders:

A famous, fishy sandwich

McDonald’s filet-o-fish sandwich has a storied history. It was the first new non-hamburger item added to the fast food giant’s nation-wide menu in 1965.

But that doesn’t matter much to two crew members who spoke to Business Insider.

One former crew member from Virginia said they viewed the filet-o-fish as a meal popular with older customers “because I assume it’s easy for them to chew,” but added that they personally didn’t like the taste of the sandwich.

Some of the greener options on the menu

A crew member from Minnesota told Business Insider that they steered clear of a batch of the chain’s ostensibly healthier options: the salads.

“I’m not a fan of tons of vegetables, and the caloric count in the items is astronomical,” the crew member told Business Insider.

The southwest buttermilk crispy chicken salad comes in at 520 calories, the bacon ranch salad with buttermilk crispy chicken boasts 490 calories, and the bacon ranch grilled chicken salad has 320 calories.

For comparison, a Big Mac sandwich is 540 calories.

However, the chain’s side salad is only 15 calories, for customers looking for a leaner, leafy option.

A particularly sugary beverage

One McDonald’s employee said the chain’s sweet tea was a bit too sweet for their taste.

“Pound. Of. Sugar. Per gallon,” the employee wrote in a 2013 Reddit thread.

A pound of sugar per gallon of McDonalds sweet tea would translate to a quarter pound – or about 113 grams – of sugar in a large, 32-ounce serving. But McDonalds reports there are actually only 38 grams of sugar in a large, 32-ounce McDonald’s sweet tea.

Compare that to a large Coca-Cola, which contains 77 grams of sugar.

Still, according to the American Heart Association, men should only take in 36 grams of added sugar a day – and women should only consume 25 grams.

So, if you’re determined refresh yourself with some McDonald’s sweet tea this summer, consider ordering an extra small cup, which will feature 15 grams of sugar.

A faddish, limited-time-only item

McDonald’s’ controversial McRib always causes a stir when it resurfaces on the menu.

But two former McDonald’s crew members wrote in a 2013 Reddit thread that they were less than impressed with the sandwich based on its appearance.

“The way it looks before we put the sauce on it is absolutely revolting,” one former crew member wrote. “It doesn’t look like meat at all, it looks like a scab.”

The menu’s ostensibly healthier chicken sandwich

“A lot of people choose to be healthy and order our grilled chicken,” a crew member wrote in a 2013 Reddit thread. “Not a lot of people realize that they’re eating at a fast food joint and we will find a way to make anything unhealthy.”

The crew member went on to explain that they wouldn’t order the chain’s grilled chicken sandwiches, because they were slathered in margarine at the time, and therefore less healthy than they appeared.

However, in 2015, the fast food giant revamped its grilled chicken, ditching the margarine and swapping in olive oil, canola oil, and herbs.

A relatively new breakfast item

When McDonald’s introduced its egg white delight McMuffin in 2013, it was viewed as a healthier alternative to the regular McMuffin.

But one employee was less than impressed.

“The egg white delight is just as unhealthy, if not more so, than the regular round eggs,” a McDonald’s employee wrote on a 2014 Reddit. “The amount of butter – at least in my store – sprayed on the grill must up the calorie and fat count like crazy.”

The employee went on to recommend that customers order their breakfast sandwiches with a “round egg.” If you don’t specify, you’ll receive a sandwich with a folded egg patty.

“At least the round egg is the real deal,” the employee wrote.

According to McDonald’s official website, the yolk-free version of the McMuffin has 280 calories – 20 calories less than its yolky counterpart.

Are you a current or former McDonald’s crew member with a story to share? Email acain@businessinsider.com.