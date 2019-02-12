McDonald’s is debuting another new breakfast item, and it reveals a massive shift in the fast-food chain’s strategy

caption McDonald’s new breakfast item: Donut Sticks. source McDonald’s

McDonald’s is launching a breakfast menu item called Donut Sticks: strips of deep-fried dough sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.

Donut Sticks, McDonald’s first national rollout of a breakfast baked good in years, will be available only in the morning.

While McDonald’s has long been the king of fast-food breakfast, the chain has recently lost market share to competitors as they’ve doubled down on morning sales.

McDonald’s is debuting Donut Sticks as it attempts to beef up its breakfast menu.

On Monday, the fast-food chain confirmed Business Insider’s report that Donut Sticks – strips of deep-fried dough sprinkled with cinnamon sugar – would be a new addition to its breakfast menu. The Donut Sticks will be available in the US for a limited time starting February 20.

McDonald’s said it was recommending a price of $1.29 for six Donut Sticks and $2.39 for a dozen. It’s also pushing a bundled deal of six Donut Sticks and a small coffee for $1.99.

McDonald’s has long been the king of fast-food breakfast, but it has recently lost market share as rivals work on morning sales. Now McDonald’s is doubling down on breakfast with new deals and menu items.

While all-day breakfast helped boost sales, the chain is pivoting to add more morning-only items.

In September, McDonald’s expanded its $1 $2 $3 menu to include a $1 any-size coffee, a $1 sausage biscuit, and a $1 sausage McMuffin. In November, it debuted Triple Breakfast Stacks, breakfast sandwiches with three times as much meat – the chain’s first new breakfast item in 15 years.

McDonald’s also mentioned in Monday’s statement that it was testing “premium bakery items,” including Muffin Toppers and coffee cakes, in certain locations.

In a call with investors in January, McDonald’s chief financial officer, Kevin Ozan, addressed the company’s attempts to boost traffic, especially during the morning.

“We’re doing well with average check growth, but we really want the customer to come back, and more often,” Ozan said. “So there are a number of initiatives that we are going to be deploying, some of these real nuts-and-bolts stuff, just looking at our staffing levels … Clearly, menu innovations always play a part.”

New menu items can help bring in new customers, and making them available only at breakfast could help build a morning routine for people who may not be visiting McDonald’s regularly for coffee.

The Donut Sticks will represent McDonald’s first national rollout of a breakfast baked good in years, though the chain has launched several regional tests. McDonald’s currently has only three items on its national McCafé Bakery menu: the apple pie, and two kinds of cookies.