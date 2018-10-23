McDonald’s is adding its first new breakfast menu items in more than 15 years as the fast-food breakfast battles heat up

caption McDonald’s is expanding its breakfast menu. source Hollis Johnson

McDonald’s is adding new items to its breakfast menu later this year, executives revealed in a call with analysts on Tuesday.

The new menu items will be the first major change to the McDonald’s breakfast menu in more than a decade.

Fast-food rivals have been eating into McDonald’s dominance of the breakfast market.

McDonald’s has recently run regional tests of breakfast menu items including muffin toppers and McGriddles French Toast Breakfast Sandwiches.

The fast-food chain is planning to add new breakfast options to the menu in the coming quarter, executives revealed during a call with analysts on Tuesday.

“We haven’t had much new food news at breakfast for a little while,” CEO Steve Easterbrook said on the call.

McDonald’s last major breakfast menu revamp came roughly 15 years ago, when McDonald’s rolled out the McGriddle nationally. Since then, other fast-food rivals have debuted breakfast menus and new options of their own, cutting into McDonald’s dominance of the breakfast market.

“We’re still losing a little share,” Easterbrook said on the call. “It’s very competitive out there at breakfast.”

McDonald's McGriddle was its last major breakfast menu addition.

McDonald’s most recent breakfast strategies have included a number of $1 deals, including the Sausage McMuffin and the Sausage Biscuit.

A McDonald’s representative told Business Insider that the company does not have any details to share on what exactly the new breakfast options will be at this point in time.

However, a few regional menu tests offer some hint at what might be in McDonald’s pipeline. Earlier this year, McDonald’s tested 160-calorie blueberry muffin toppers in the Baltimore area. The chain also tested McGriddles French Toast Breakfast Sandwiches in Minnesota.

On Tuesday, McDonald reported US same-store sales had increased 2.4% in the most recent quarter. The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.10 per share, beating analysts’ expectations of $1.99.