Leaked documents reveal McDonald’s is expanding its breakfast menu for the first time in years with sandwiches that contain 3 times the meat

caption McDonald’s breakfast menu is getting a new addition. source Hollis Johnson

McDonald’s is adding three new breakfast sandwiches to the menu, according to internal documents shared with Business Insider.

The “Triple Breakfast Stacks” are McMuffins, McGriddles, or biscuits that contain two sausage patties each, plus bacon slices.

The new breakfast sandwiches will hit menus in November.

On Tuesday, McDonald’s executives said the chain planned to expand its breakfast menu for the first time in more than a decade as the battle for breakfast customers heats up.

McDonald’s new breakfast menu items are tripling down on meat.

The fast-food chain is adding three “Triple Breakfast Stacks” to the menu, according to internal documents shared with Business Insider.

The sandwiches are essentially revamped versions of the biscuit, McMuffin, and McGriddle, with three times as much meat as the typical breakfast sandwich. Each will contain two sausage patties in addition to bacon.

McDonald’s Triple Breakfast Stacks will hit menus in November and set to be available for a limited time.

Here’s the leaked document:

caption McDonald’s newest breakfast menu items. source Kate Taylor

The internal document predicts that the Triple Breakfast Stacks will be a “popular choice for meat lovers and people looking to grab a hearty breakfast on the go!”

The fast-food chain alluded to its plans to add new breakfast options to the menu in the fourth quater during a call with analysts on Tuesday.

“We haven’t had much new food news at breakfast for a little while,” CEO Steve Easterbrook said on the call.

McDonald’s last major breakfast menu revamp came roughly 15 years ago, when McDonald’s rolled out the McGriddle nationally. Since then, other fast-food rivals have debuted breakfast menus and new options of their own, cutting into McDonald’s dominance of the breakfast market.

“We’re still losing a little share,” Easterbrook said on the call. “It’s very competitive out there at breakfast.”

The Triple Breakfast Stacks represent McDonald’s attempt to reclaim its breakfast dominance. The chain has also recently rolled out a number of new breakfast deals, including $1 Sausage McMuffins and the Sausage Biscuits.