McDonald’s new CEO asks employees for feedback and thanks them for moving on ‘seamlessly’ after top executive’s shocking termination

McDonald’s new CEO is asking employees for feedback, two weeks after his abrupt promotion to the top executive position at the fast-food giant.

“Through change, McDonald’s moves on, seamlessly-and that’s because of its people,” CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a message to employees obtained by Business Insider. “So, for that, I want to say thank you.”

On November 3, McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook was abruptly terminated after McDonald’s board launched an investigation into his relationship with a female employee. Kempczinski was promoted to CEO just four years after he originally joined McDonald’s.

Over the last two weeks, Kempczinski has been working to win over McDonald’s employees and franchisees. In the letter on Monday, Kempczinski said that he met with the company’s senior leadership team and managing directors from major markets around the world “to sharpen our execution plans for 2020.”

“It reaffirmed my confidence in the leadership we have, in the relevance and strength of the Velocity Growth Plan, and our shared belief that we are on the right path as we enter a new year,” Kempczinski said.

Kempczinski also asked employees to share feedback about how McDonald’s could improve.

“Some of that will come in my upcoming visits and touchpoints where I’ll get the chance to hear what’s on your mind – but for those I won’t get to right away and for those with whom I haven’t yet spoken, here’s my invitation,” Kempczinski said. “Between now and year-end, share something that makes you proud to be part of McDonald’s and something I could do as CEO to make you even prouder.”

Kempczinski’s work to win over the company has been widely successful, according to 10 McDonald’s employees and franchisees who spoke to Business Insider over the last two weeks. As CEO, Kempczinski has laid out a strategic plan in line with Easterbrook’s, while also emphasizing ethics and values in the face of scandal.

Read Kempczinski’s full letter to employees below:

Dear Global McFamily,

In my conversations with many of you so far, I have been humbled by your encouragement and support. One thing has stood out to me from these interactions: the pride and passion that all three legs of the stool feel toward our business, our brand and our values. In my view, McDonald’s can be the best example of opportunity and empowerment in the world, bar none.

The number of lives we touch would be beyond the imagination of even Ray and Fred, yet the attributes that define McDonald’s today would be all too familiar. It would have been the boldest of dreams to hope that McDonald’s would serve more than 65 million customers every day in over 100 countries, in nearly every language spoken on the planet. And yet it would be so familiar to know our people are as committed as ever to serving our customers, that our brand continues to be a beacon of fun, family and accessibility, and that opportunity and empowerment remain the bedrock values of our System. Through change, McDonald’s moves on, seamlessly-and that’s because of its people. So, for that, I want to say thank you.

Last week, I met with your Senior Leadership Team and Managing Directors from our largest markets around the globe to sharpen our execution plans for 2020. It reaffirmed my confidence in the leadership we have, in the relevance and strength of the Velocity Growth Plan, and our shared belief that we are on the right path as we enter a new year.

Change also brings opportunities for discussion, introspection and, ultimately, renewal. So, as I start this journey as your CEO, I’d like to hear from you. Some of that will come in my upcoming visits and touchpoints where I’ll get the chance to hear what’s on your mind-but for those I won’t get to right away and for those with whom I haven’t yet spoken, here’s my invitation. Between now and year-end, share something that makes you proud to be part of McDonald’s and something I could do as CEO to make you even prouder. I’ll gather the feedback and share some of what I’ve heard in January. In the meantime, I’m very grateful for all that you do for McDonald’s to help continue our legacy

Onward,

Chris

Are you a McDonald’s franchisee or employee with a story to share? Contact this reporter via encrypted messaging app Signal at +1 (646) 768-4740, phone at +1 (646) 768-4740, email at ktaylor@businessinsider.com, or Twitter DM at @Kate_H_Taylor. (PR pitches by email only, please.)