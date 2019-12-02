McDonald’s is testing a new chicken sandwich, guaranteeing that the Chicken Sandwich Wars will continue to rage in 2020

- source
- McDonald’s
- McDonald’s is testing two new chicken sandwiches made with a new chicken filet.
- The crispy chicken sandwich and the deluxe crispy chicken sandwich will hit menus on Monday at McDonald’s locations in Houston, Texas, and Knoxville, Tennessee.
- McDonald’s has been working to develop a new chicken sandwich for months, even before Popeyes kicked off the Chicken Sandwich Wars earlier this year.
- McDonald’s is also planning to roll out chicken at breakfast in 2020, according to leaked documents viewed by Business Insider.
- Sign up for Business Insider’s retail newsletter, The Drive-Thru, to get more stories like this in your inbox.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
After months of being bested in the Chicken Sandwich Wars, McDonald’s is testing a new weapon.
On Monday, McDonald’s kicked off a test of its new crispy chicken sandwich and deluxe crispy chicken sandwich in Houston, Texas, and Knoxville, Tennessee.
The crispy chicken sandwich has a fried chicken filet topped with butter and pickles, while the deluxe version also includes tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo.
Both sandwiches use a new chicken filet that has not been served at McDonald’s, differentiating them from the McChicken and the buttermilk crispy chicken sandwich. And the new sandwiches appear to be served in a foil bag, a presentation that Chick-fil-A and Popeyes use but McDonald’s has not.
- source
- McDonald’s
“The Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be tested beginning December 2 through January 26, 2020,” a McDonald’s representative said in a statement to Business Insider. “Houston and Knoxville are getting a sneak peek, everyone else should stay tuned for what’s to come in 2020.”
McDonald’s has been working to perfect a new chicken sandwich for months, even before Popeyes launched its own earlier this year.
CNBC reported in July that McDonald’s franchisees were pushing the company to make the development of a new chicken sandwich its “top priority,” citing Chick-fil-A’s results. A sandwich that McDonald’s tested earlier this year apparently underwhelmed restaurant operators, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The launch of Popeyes’ chicken sandwich highlighted McDonald’s need for a superior chicken sandwich. The fast-food giant reported in October that it lost part of its share in the chicken category during the so-called Chicken Sandwich Wars.
McDonald’s is also planning to roll out chicken at breakfast in 2020, according to leaked documents viewed by Business Insider, though the company has not announced what the new menu item – or items – will be.
- Read more:
- Leaked documents reveal McDonald’s is planning to open a new breakfast battleground in the chicken sandwich wars with Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s
- McDonald’s chicken sales took a hit after Popeyes’ sandwich launched the chicken wars
- I tried everything on McDonald’s breakfast menu and saw why it can’t just rely on iconic classics to fend off new competition
- Bizarre and beloved McDonald’s menu items you may never see again
- Inside the chaotic aftermath of the McDonald’s CEO’s shocking termination and his replacement’s quest to win over workers