McDonald’s is testing a new chicken sandwich, guaranteeing that the Chicken Sandwich Wars will continue to rage in 2020

caption The crispy chicken sandwich and the deluxe crispy chicken sandwich will hit menus on Monday. source McDonald’s

After months of being bested in the Chicken Sandwich Wars, McDonald’s is testing a new weapon.

On Monday, McDonald’s kicked off a test of its new crispy chicken sandwich and deluxe crispy chicken sandwich in Houston, Texas, and Knoxville, Tennessee.

The crispy chicken sandwich has a fried chicken filet topped with butter and pickles, while the deluxe version also includes tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo.

Both sandwiches use a new chicken filet that has not been served at McDonald’s, differentiating them from the McChicken and the buttermilk crispy chicken sandwich. And the new sandwiches appear to be served in a foil bag, a presentation that Chick-fil-A and Popeyes use but McDonald’s has not.

caption McDonald’s new crispy chicken sandwich. source McDonald’s

“The Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be tested beginning December 2 through January 26, 2020,” a McDonald’s representative said in a statement to Business Insider. “Houston and Knoxville are getting a sneak peek, everyone else should stay tuned for what’s to come in 2020.”

McDonald’s has been working to perfect a new chicken sandwich for months, even before Popeyes launched its own earlier this year.

CNBC reported in July that McDonald’s franchisees were pushing the company to make the development of a new chicken sandwich its “top priority,” citing Chick-fil-A’s results. A sandwich that McDonald’s tested earlier this year apparently underwhelmed restaurant operators, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The launch of Popeyes’ chicken sandwich highlighted McDonald’s need for a superior chicken sandwich. The fast-food giant reported in October that it lost part of its share in the chicken category during the so-called Chicken Sandwich Wars.

McDonald’s is also planning to roll out chicken at breakfast in 2020, according to leaked documents viewed by Business Insider, though the company has not announced what the new menu item – or items – will be.