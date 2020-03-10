McDonald’s is adding a new Big Mac with 4 patties and a miniature Big Mac to the menu for a limited time

caption The Double Big Mac and Little Mac will be available for a limited time. source Courtesy of McDonald’s

McDonald’s is adding two new sizes of its popular Big Mac to the menu starting on Wednesday.

The Double Big Mac contains four beef patties instead of two, and the Little Mac contains just one. Both burgers will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants.

In its press release announcing the burgers, McDonald’s teased further Big-Mac-related innovation.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’ve ever looked at a Big Mac and thought, “The problem with this burger is its size,” I’ve got some good news for you.

On Wednesday, McDonald’s is releasing two new versions of its most iconic burger: the Double Big Mac and the Little Mac. The Double Big Mac will contain four patties instead of two, and the Little Mac will contain just one patty.

Both burgers will feature the same special sauce, pickles, cheese, lettuce, and sesame-seed bun that the original Big Mac contains. The burgers will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants.

“The Big Mac is more than a burger – over the past 50 years it has become an international icon and a consistent favorite for our fans,” said Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s vice president of menu innovation, in a press release. “We’re excited to give them new ways to enjoy the burger they love and satisfy fan cravings of all sizes with three delicious Big Mac options.”

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s is releasing a larger and smaller version of the Big Mac. The Grand Mac and Mac Jr. were first released as limited-time items in 2017. Unlike the Double Big Mac, which contains four standard patties, the Grand Mac was a wider, heavier two-patty version of the Big Mac.

McDonald’s also teased future Big Mac innovations in its press release, saying “While all cravings for the iconic sandwich are certainly worth celebrating, we’re not done with the Big Mac love just yet and can’t wait to show you what’s next.”