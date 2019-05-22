McDonald’s just opened a tiny restaurant for bees — here’s what it’s like inside

NORDDDB/YouTube

  • McDonald’s has opened its smallest restaurant in the world as a haven for bees.
  • The tiny eatery, which is a fully-functioning beehive, was handcrafted by a woodworker and has “room for thousands of important guests,” according to a video of the finished product.
  • The restaurant is complete with a McDonald’s sign, “drive-thru,” patio with seating, and advertisements on the windows.
  • McDonald’s commissioned the project to pay homage to its restaurants in Sweden that have beehives on their rooftops.
  • Other McDonald’s franchises have contributed to efforts to save bees, which have been dying at an alarming rate in recent years, by planting flowers outside their restaurants.
