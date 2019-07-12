McDonald’s is giving away free fries every Friday in July — here’s how to get yours

- source
- Shutterstock/8th.creator
- McDonald’s is giving away free fries to customers using Apple Pay on every Friday in July.
- You’ll need Apple Pay and the McDonald’s mobile app to take advantage of the promotion.
McDonald’s is giving away free french fries to customers who use Apple Pay on the McDonald’s mobile app this Friday – and every remaining Friday in July.
The first day of the promotion is Friday, July 12 – one day before National French Fry Day. Customers who spend at least $1 using Apple Pay on the McDonald’s app are eligible to receive a free, medium-sized french fries. The promotion will continue on Friday, July 19 and Friday, July 26.
If you’ve got an iPhone, here’s how to get your free fries:
- Set up Apple Pay on your iPhone if you haven’t already.
- Download the McDonald’s app and set up your account.
- In the McDonald’s app, select “Order,” then “Deals,” then click the “FREE Medium Fries with minimum purchase of $1” deal and add it to your mobile order.
- Select an order of at least $1 in the McDonald’s app, pay using Apple Pay, and get your free fries.