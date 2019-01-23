McDonald’s Prosperity Burger is making a comeback this Thursday – and there are fries-themed hongbao up for grabs

Chinese New Year is all about food, food, and more food.
And for many, it also marks the end of a year-long wait for the comeback of McDonald’s Prosperity Burger.
McDonald’s Singapore said on Wednesday that its popular CNY burger will be available in stores from Thursday (Jan 24), along with its sidekick, Prosperity Twister Fries.
- McDonald’s Singapore
The Prosperity Beef Burger is priced at S$5.50, while the Double Prosperity Chicken Burger will be sold at S$7.50. Twister Fries cost S$3.40, or S$0.70 with every Extra Value Meal.
- McDonald’s Singapore
This year’s Prosperity Feast will come with the Prosperity Burger, Twister Fries, Peach Pie, and a small-sized cup of Iced Milo. It is priced at S$9.50.
There is also a S$6.50 Prosperity option on the breakfast menu in the form of Hotcakes served with Golden Chicken cutlets.
And of course, there’s the McDonald’s red packets for hongbao collectors. The fries-themed design is in line with the brand’s marketing efforts for 2019, and will come free with every Prosperity Feast purchased.
- McDonald’s Singapore
The restaurant chain said in a statement that it will also be holding a contest this year offering the chance to win a pair of Prosperity Nestle Gold Wafer Bars worth $868. Those who purchase a Prosperity Feast will be given the chance to participate in the contest via SMS.
- McDonald’s Singapore
Find out what else is happening for Chinese New Year 2019 here.
