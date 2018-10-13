Here’s what McDonald’s restaurants look like around the world

caption Sweden has a ski-up McDonald’s in one of its resorts. source Flickr/Per Olof Forsberg

McDonald’s operates more than 36,000 restaurants around the world.

The menu varies to reflect the local cuisine of the country where it’s located.

The stores themselves vary in appearance, too. Though many international McDonald’s locations look similar to its US stores, some locations are completely unique.

See what McDonald’s restaurants look like around the world.

But some McDonald's locations stand out from the rest. Around the world, there are high-end McDonald's with marble walls and chandeliers, McDonald's in historic buildings, and even a McDonald's on a ski slope.

But some McDonald’s locations stand out from the rest. Around the world, there are high-end McDonald’s with marble walls and chandeliers, McDonald’s in historic buildings, and even a McDonald’s on a ski slope.

In countries like Spain and Italy, McDonald’s serves pastries like macarons. And in Rome, McDonald’s has a gelato bar.

See what other McDonald’s restaurants are like around the world:

This McDonald’s restaurant in Bergen, Norway, is located in one of the oldest traditional Norwegian wooden buildings in the area.

The exterior is white wood paneling, and the golden arches are a bit more subtle than at McDonald’s restaurants in the US …

… but the inside is pretty similar to what McDonald’s looks like in the US.

The menu isn’t especially different, either.

This location in Madrid, Spain, is not your average McDonalds. It has a grand staircase and marble walls, and the architecture blends in with the buildings around it.

Downstairs is a seating area with marble floors and chandeliers …

… and upstairs is a second seating area that feels more high-end than your typical McDonald’s.

It has digital-ordering kiosks …

… and it serves pastries like macarons.

Paris, France, has a McDonald’s in a gorgeous decorative tower on Rue Saint-Lazare.

source Yelp/Malte K.

The inside is spotless. It has mosaic floors and lots of easy-order kiosks.

source Yelp/Lousia M.

The McDonald’s in Rome’s Piazza de Spagna, at the base of the Spanish Steps, blends in with its surroundings. Easy-order kiosks are situated on columns inside.

source Yelp/Jordan K.

The menu looks pretty different from your typical McDonald’s …

… just look what it calls a Quarter Pounder …

… and it sells pastries like macarons.

It even has a case of cookies, cakes, doughnuts, and other desserts.

It also has a gelato counter.

In Porto, Portugal, a historic building from the 1930s that was once known as the Imperial Cafe is now home to a McDonald’s.

It has Art Deco stained glass, high ceilings …

… and chandeliers hanging down over the spacious dining room. It’s definitely more high-end than your typical McDonald’s.

Right next to the Museum of Communism in Prague, Czech Republic, sits a McDonald’s with giant, bright red-and-yellow umbrellas and chairs …

… but the inside is pretty similar to a typical American McDonald’s.

This McDonald’s location in Taupo, New Zealand, is located inside a decommissioned airplane.

source Facebook/McDonalds Taupo

The views are stunning.

One unique menu item is the Georgie Pie, a New Zealand classic with a McDonald’s twist. It comes in three varieties: Steak Mince ‘N’ Cheese, Chicken ‘N’ Vegetable, and Apple ‘N’ Blackberry.

In Yangshuo, China, a McDonald’s sits in a pagoda at the base of mountains and has beautiful water views.

Source: MSN

Here’s another look at the mountainside McDonald’s.

Sweden’s Lindvallen Resort has a ski-up McDonald’s in one of its lodges.

Source: Thrillist

It opened in 1996 and is the first ski-up McDonald’s.

source Youtube/Mcdonalds Sverige

McDonald’s asked Swedish star chef Johan Jureskog to create a gourmet line of burgers for its restaurants in Sweden.

One was the Jureskog Texas, a limited-edition barbecue burger consisting of two beef patties, pickled red onion, smoked gouda cheese, crispy bacon, salad, mayo, and barbecue sauce.

It also came with flat fries and limited-edition truffle mayo.

source Tom Turula/Business Insider

In Bray, Ireland, there’s a McDonald’s in a 19th-century Tudor building.

The ground floor is a McDonald’s, but the upper floors serve as the Bray Town Council chambers.

The interior still looks like a traditional Tudor-style building.

This futuristic McDonald’s in Batumi, Georgia, was designed by Georgian architect Giorgi Khmaladze.

It’s made mostly from glass panels and is surrounded by a reflecting pool.

The interior has an open-air patio.

Khmaladze apparently wanted it to feel like an escape from the busy outside world.

Israel has a McDonald’s in the middle of the Negev Desert. Despite being in the desert, it gets quite a bit of tourist traffic.

McDonald’s restaurants in Israel are typically Kosher.

For one of the 15 salad options on McDonald’s Israel’s menu, fresh chopped vegetables are topped with olive oil, lemon, and fried corn sticks.

Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, is home to the only McDonald’s surrounded by barbed wire.

It’s the only McDonald’s in Cuba and is only accessible to the base’s personnel.

In some places, McDonald’s isn’t all too different from what you’d find in the US. This McDonald’s in Beijing looks similar to a McDonald’s you’d find in Manhattan.

Last year, McDonald’s announced plans to double its presence in China within the next five years.

This McDonald’s in Delhi looks very similar to its locations in the US.

There are more than 400 McDonald’s locations in India.

One item that’s special to the McDonald’s India menu is the McAloo Tikki Burger. “Aloo” means “potato,” and the word “tikki” means “a small cutlet.”

McDonald’s McAloo Tikki burger is a combination of potato and peas cutlet, sweet tomato mayo, onions, and fresh tomatoes served on a regular bun.

The Masala Grilled Veggie Burger is another item on the McDonald’s India vegetarian menu. This veggie patty has bay leaves, peppercorns, and garam masala that give it a traditional Indian flavor.

