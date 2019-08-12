McDonald’s is rolling out a new buy one, get one for $1 deal to win over budget shoppers

caption McDonald’s has a new deal to win over customers. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

McDonald’s is rolling out a buy one, get one for $1 deal across the US.

The deal allows customers to order a second menu item for $1, picking from options including the Quarter Pounder with cheese, Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, and 10-piece Chicken McNuggets.

McDonald’s is looking to budget shoppers as it works to boost traffic and bring in more customers.

On Tuesday, the fast-food chain will roll out a buy one, get one for $1 deal at locations across the US. The deal allows customers to order one of a list of menu options, including the Quarter Pounder with cheese, Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, and 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, and get a second one of the options for just $1.

The new deal pairs with McDonald’s $1 $2 $3 menu, as the chain works to win over budget shoppers.

“We know that many of today’s customers are looking to get more out of their dollars, and still want menu items they crave,” Alyssa Buetikofer, McDonald’s USA strategic planning and value lead, said in a statement.

McDonald’s has been struggling to boost traffic in recent years. In the most recent quarter, US same-store sales were up by 5.7% – but traffic was still negative.

Deals are a major way that fast-food chains can bring more people to stores and boost traffic.

In June, UBS released a research study that found the top two reasons customers who were eating at McDonald’s more frequently provided to explain their behavior was the chain’s “good value” and “more promotions.”

More than one in four respondents who said they were eating McDonald’s less explained their behavior by saying that they had less spending money. In other words, a lack of disposable income was the top reason that customers said they were ditching the chain.