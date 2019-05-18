Police stopped a McDonald’s in Scotland from selling milkshakes near a Nigel Farage rally to avoid further instances of far-right activists being doused in them

Police have requested that a Scotland McDonald’s stop selling milkshakes while Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was in Edinburgh for a campaigning event, according to CNN.

They made the request to prevent protesters from taking part in a trend that has Britain’s far-right activists being dunked with milkshakes by opponents.

The Brexit Party is projected to win the upcoming European elections.

Police requested that a McDonald’s in Scotland stop selling milkshakes while Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain’s Brexit Party, was in Edinburgh for a campaigning event ahead of upcoming European elections, according to CNN.

Authorities were trying to prevent protesters from potentially using milkshakes to douse Farage, in the wake of a recent trend in Britain in which opponents have dumped milkshakes on far-right activists.

The McDonald's next to the Farage demo. Someone clearly got wind. pic.twitter.com/kHETQ66TOq — Scott Macdonald (@scott_eff) May 17, 2019

The trend started in early May when a viral video circulated, showing a protester dumping a milkshake on far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who also goes by Tommy Robinson. He was doused in another milkshake just days later at another event.

Protesters also tried to douse Carl Benjamin, another far-right activist and candidate of the UK Independence Party, on a different occasion, though they missed.

Fellow fast-food chain Burger King also jumped in on the action, taking to Twitter to poke fun at the situation. The brand later noted they were not endorsing violence.

We’d never endorse violence – or wasting our delicious milkshakes! So enjoy the weekend and please drink responsibly people. ???????? — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) May 18, 2019

The Brexit Party, created by Farage just weeks ago, is projected to win the most seats in the upcoming European elections, which could potentially lead to the downfall of Britain’s Conservative Party.