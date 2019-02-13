McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is back on the menu — here’s how to get one

caption McDonald’s Shamrock Shakes are back on the menu. source Hollis Johnson

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake has returned to menus across America.

Shamrock Shake-lovers can see which McDonald’s locations are selling the limited-time offering by searching in the McDonald’s app.

The Shamrock Shake will remain on McDonald’s menus until March 24, as supplies last.

Earlier this week, Shamrock Shakes returned to McDonald’s menus across the US. However, much like the infamous McRib, the limited-time offering is not available at every single McDonald’s location across the nation.

The minty green shake has evolved into a McDonald’s icon since the fast-food chain first debuted the beverage in 1970. The Shamrock Shake is only available for a limited amount of time each year, typically from late February to March, as a celebratory St. Patrick’s Day treat.

caption This is the first year that you can see on McDonald’s app which locations are selling Shamrock Shakes. source McDonald’s

This year, McDonald’s has a function on its app that allows customers to check which locations are selling Shamrock Shakes. It’s the first time the official app has offered the capability to hunt down the sweet treat.

To find out which McDonald’s locations near you are selling the shake, simply go to the McDonald’s app and plug in your zip code. The app will pull up a map of all nearby McDonald’s locations that have the Shamrock Shake on the menu.

The Shamrock Shake will only be available through March 24, as supplies last. After that, you’ll have to wait for the 2020 return of the iconic green shake.