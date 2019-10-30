McDonald’s Singapore introduces new Choco Banana Pie, available from Oct 31

McDonald’s will sell a brand new limited edition Choco Banana Pie at S$1.50. McDonald’s Singapore

Chocolate and banana is one of the most classic dessert combinations, and McDonald’s Singapore knows it.

Starting Thursday (Oct 31), the fast food chain will sell a brand new limited edition Choco Banana Pie at S$1.50.

According to McDonald’s, the pie consists of its signature pie crust, as well as warm chocolate and smooth banana fillings.

It will be available at all of the brand’s Dessert Kiosks, and via McDelivery and GrabFood after breakfast hours.

The new pie is also sold as part of set meals ranging from S$8.10 to S10.45. McDonald’s Singapore

The Choco Banana Pie will also come in a set with three choices of double patty burgers – the Double McSpicy, Double Filet-O-Fish or Double Cheeseburger. These meals are priced at S$10.45, S$8.85 and S$8.10 respectively.

Read also: