McDonald’s Singapore is blessing us with Kit Kat McFlurry, sweet potato soft serve and french onion fries – but that’s not all

Singapore’s new McDonald’s items: the Purple Sweet Potato Waffle Cone (from S$2), the Kit Kat Mcflurry (from S$3.10) and the French Onion Shaker Fries (S$0.70 to upsize an Extra Value Meal). McDonald’s Singapore

Drop everything you’re doing and head to McDonald’s now – because starting Thursday (May 30), the fast food chain is releasing not one, not two, but three new items Singapore has never tasted before.

They are: the Purple Sweet Potato Waffle Cone, the Kit Kat Mcflurry, and French Onion Shaker Fries.

The Purple Sweet Potato Waffle Cone was previously only available in Hong Kong McDonald’s outlets, and the Kit Kat Mcflurry in Bahrain and Malaysia.

In addition, the chain is bringing back its popular Spicy Chicken McNuggets and its Curry Sauce Bottle, which (as the name suggests) is a bottle of its curry sauce that customers can buy to bring home.

McDonald’s is bringing back its Spicy Chicken McNuggets (from S$6.40) and its Curry Sauce Bottle (S$5.50 with a purchase of McNuggets). McDonald’s Singapore

To buy the sauce, customers must first order either an Extra Value Meal, a Happy Sharing Box, or a McNuggets ala carte. Each person is limited to buying four bottles per time.

