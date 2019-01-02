McDonald’s Singapore is debuting a new pandan soft-serve, salted egg yolk fries and peach pie

Following the success of several local-inspired food items, McDonald’s is introducing brand new limited edition items on its Singapore menu this week.

From Thursday (Jan 3), several never-before-seen items such as Salted Egg Yolk Loaded Fries, Peach Pie and Pandan Soft Serve will hit stores for a limited time.

At the same time, the Ha Ha Cheong Gai Chicken Drumlets inspired by prawn paste fried chicken usually sold at local “zichar” stalls will also be making a short-term return.

Here’s what to expect from the new items:

Salted Egg Yolk Loaded Fries

McDonald’s Singapore

The new Salted Egg Yolk Loaded Fries will be sold for S$1.20 with purchase of any McDonald’s meal in stores or via GrabFood.

According to the fast food giant, this new version of french fries will be covered in a blanket of salted egg yolk sauce blended with curry leaves.

Pandan Soft Serve

McDonald’s Singapore

We’re not sure how different this will be to McDonald’s Cendol Soft Serve in Malaysia, but the Chendol McFlurry launched in 2017 was a hit, so this new offering has the potential to be grabbed up pretty quickly too.

It will come as a soft-serve in a cone (S$1) or ChocoCone (S$1.20), and as a Sundae (S$2) and McFlurry (S$3).

Those eager to try it out will have to head down to a McDonald’s Dessert Kiosk.

Peach Pie

McDonald’s Singapore

A new variant of the famous dessert pies at McDonald’s, the peach pie will have a pale-pink crust.

It will be sold at S$1.40, and is available at all stores, dessert kiosks, via McDelivery and GrabFood while stocks last.

Ha Ha Cheong Gai Chicken Drumlets

McDonald’s Singapore

These are not new but their return is for a limited time only so fans will have to be quick.

It will be sold in a special edition of the restaurant chain’s Happy Sharing Box, which includes six pieces of Chicken McNuggets and four pieces of Ha Ha Cheong Gai Chicken Drumlets at a price of S$7.90.

On their own, the chicken drumlets will be priced at $2.40 for two pieces.

They will be available in stores, or via delivery through McDelivery or GrabFood.

