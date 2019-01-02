McDonald’s Singapore is debuting a new pandan soft-serve, salted egg yolk fries and peach pie

Following the success of several local-inspired food items, McDonald’s is introducing brand new limited edition items on its Singapore menu this week.
From Thursday (Jan 3), several never-before-seen items such as Salted Egg Yolk Loaded Fries, Peach Pie and Pandan Soft Serve will hit stores for a limited time.
At the same time, the Ha Ha Cheong Gai Chicken Drumlets inspired by prawn paste fried chicken usually sold at local “zichar” stalls will also be making a short-term return.
Here’s what to expect from the new items:
Salted Egg Yolk Loaded Fries
- McDonald’s Singapore
The new Salted Egg Yolk Loaded Fries will be sold for S$1.20 with purchase of any McDonald’s meal in stores or via GrabFood.
According to the fast food giant, this new version of french fries will be covered in a blanket of salted egg yolk sauce blended with curry leaves.
Read also: We taste-tested McDonald’s new Nasi Lemak burger — here’s the verdict
Pandan Soft Serve
- McDonald’s Singapore
We’re not sure how different this will be to McDonald’s Cendol Soft Serve in Malaysia, but the Chendol McFlurry launched in 2017 was a hit, so this new offering has the potential to be grabbed up pretty quickly too.
It will come as a soft-serve in a cone (S$1) or ChocoCone (S$1.20), and as a Sundae (S$2) and McFlurry (S$3).
Those eager to try it out will have to head down to a McDonald’s Dessert Kiosk.
Read also: McDonald’s Nasi Lemak Burger and Chendol McFlurry sell out in less than 2 weeks
Peach Pie
- McDonald’s Singapore
A new variant of the famous dessert pies at McDonald’s, the peach pie will have a pale-pink crust.
It will be sold at S$1.40, and is available at all stores, dessert kiosks, via McDelivery and GrabFood while stocks last.
Read also: Malaysians challenge McDonald’s Singapore’s Nasi Lemak Burger – and there are other versions too
Ha Ha Cheong Gai Chicken Drumlets
- McDonald’s Singapore
These are not new but their return is for a limited time only so fans will have to be quick.
It will be sold in a special edition of the restaurant chain’s Happy Sharing Box, which includes six pieces of Chicken McNuggets and four pieces of Ha Ha Cheong Gai Chicken Drumlets at a price of S$7.90.
On their own, the chicken drumlets will be priced at $2.40 for two pieces.
They will be available in stores, or via delivery through McDelivery or GrabFood.
Read also: Here’s what it’s like to eat at McDonald’s in 7 countries around the world