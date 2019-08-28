McDonald’s Singapore is debuting a new White Choc Strawberry Cream Pie on Aug 29

The new pie filling is a mixture of white chocolate cream and strawberry bits. McDonald’s Singapore

Here’s some news that’s as sweet as pie.

Fast food giant McDonald’s is launching in Singapore a brand new flavour of its pastry crust pies – white chocolate strawberry cream.

Starting Thursday (August 29), the limited-time item will go on sale at all McDonald’s restaurants and via GrabFood for S$1.50.

According to McDonald’s Singapore, the new pie filling is a mixture of white chocolate cream and strawberry bits.

The Roasted Sesame Ebi Burger now also features an all-new roasted sesame mayonnaise. McDonald’s Singapore

At the same time, the chain is also bringing back its Roasted Sesame Ebi Burger, which consists of a fried shrimp patty and black and white sesame buns. While not a new item, the Ebi Burger now also features an all-new roasted sesame mayonnaise, McDonald’s said.

The Single or Double Roasted Sesame Ebi Burgers are priced at S$5.70 and S$7.70 a la carte, and from S$7.50 and S$9.50 if ordered as part of an Extra Value Meal.

The Ebi Feast – which comes with a Single Roasted Sesame Ebi Burger, a large-sized Seaweed Shaker Fries, a White Choc Strawberry Cream Pie and a cup of green tea – is priced at S$10.20.

caption The Sausage McMuffin with Egg Breakfast Extra Value Meal will be discounted from Aug 29 to Sept 25. source McDonald’s Singapore

Another item to watch out for is the Sausage McMuffin with Egg Breakfast Extra Value Meal, which will be discounted to S$4.50 from August 29 to September 25, at all outlets except for Lido and Science Centre Singapore. According to the McDelivery website, the same set usually costs around S$6.20.

Read also: