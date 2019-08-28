McDonald’s Singapore is debuting a new White Choc Strawberry Cream Pie on Aug 29

- McDonald’s Singapore
Here’s some news that’s as sweet as pie.
Fast food giant McDonald’s is launching in Singapore a brand new flavour of its pastry crust pies – white chocolate strawberry cream.
Starting Thursday (August 29), the limited-time item will go on sale at all McDonald’s restaurants and via GrabFood for S$1.50.
According to McDonald’s Singapore, the new pie filling is a mixture of white chocolate cream and strawberry bits.
- McDonald’s Singapore
At the same time, the chain is also bringing back its Roasted Sesame Ebi Burger, which consists of a fried shrimp patty and black and white sesame buns. While not a new item, the Ebi Burger now also features an all-new roasted sesame mayonnaise, McDonald’s said.
The Single or Double Roasted Sesame Ebi Burgers are priced at S$5.70 and S$7.70 a la carte, and from S$7.50 and S$9.50 if ordered as part of an Extra Value Meal.
The Ebi Feast – which comes with a Single Roasted Sesame Ebi Burger, a large-sized Seaweed Shaker Fries, a White Choc Strawberry Cream Pie and a cup of green tea – is priced at S$10.20.
- source
- McDonald’s Singapore
Another item to watch out for is the Sausage McMuffin with Egg Breakfast Extra Value Meal, which will be discounted to S$4.50 from August 29 to September 25, at all outlets except for Lido and Science Centre Singapore. According to the McDelivery website, the same set usually costs around S$6.20.
Read also:
- Samurai Burger and Seaweed Shaker Fries are coming back – along with a new Matcha Dip McFlurry
- A man in Singapore received a McGriddles bun that was so hard, nothing happened when he rolled over it with a car or hurled it down 10 floors
- I tried McDonald’s new salted egg yolk fries, peach pie and pandan ice cream – here’s the verdict