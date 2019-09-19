McDonald’s Singapore is giving away cups of Hershey’s McFlurry before its launch on Monday – here’s how to get one

McDonald’s Singapore

Love Hershey’s chocolates?

McDonald’s Singapore’s is launching its newest line-up of soft-serve desserts on Monday (Sept 23), and it’ll be perfect for anyone with a Hershey’s addiction.

In an announcement on Thursday (Sept 19), the fast food chain said it will be launching the Hershey’s dessert as soft-serve cones, a chocolate sundae, and a Hershey’s McFlurry.

The limited-time items will sell for between S$1.40 in a cone (S$1.60 in a ChocoCone) to S$3.40 for a McFlurry.

McDonald’s Singapore

But there’s a way for eager chocolate addicts to try the Hershey’s McFlurry even before its launch on Monday.

McDonald’s said it will be giving away a total of 2,700 cups of the dessert at three bus stops over the weekend.

From September 20 to 22, the first people to be at the following bus stops from 12pm to 6pm will score a free cup of Hershey’s McFlurry:

Dhoby Ghaut Station (bus stop 08057)

Serangoon Station Exit C / Block 201 (bus stop 66359)

Jurong Gateway Road Block 131 (bus stop 28301)

According to McDonald’s the cups will be given away when its bus stop advertisements “open up”.