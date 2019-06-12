McDonald’s Singapore is giving dads free breakfast this weekend, but their kids will have to draw it first

The event is available only during breakfast hours from 8am to 12pm at 20 selected McDonald’s outlets. Facebook / McDonald’s Singapore

McDonald’s Singapore will be treating dads to free breakfast this Father’s Day weekend on June 15 and 16 – but there’s a catch.

To redeem a complimentary breakfast, the kids will first have to draw their father’s favourite McDonald’s breakfast on a special drawing paper provided by McDonald’s.

Once the drawing is verified, dads will be able to redeem the Breakfast Deluxe set, which comes with scrambled eggs, wholegrain muffins, chicken sausage, and hotcakes.

In a Facebook post on June 9, McDonald’s Singapore said that the event is available only during breakfast hours from 8am to 12pm at selected McDonald’s outlets.

The promotion is only valid for families who are dining in, and only a limited number of colouring sheets will be available, McDonald’s Singapore said.

These are the 20 outlets which will be running the promotion:

And there’s more. Only children aged 12 and below can participate in this activity, so if you’re over the age of 12, you’ll have to buy your dad breakfast instead.

Each child can submit only one drawing and redeem one free breakfast deluxe set for their dad. This means that a family with three children can submit three drawings, and redeem three free breakfast sets, McDonald’s Singapore said.

