McDonald’s Singapore is giving out 1-for-1 deals for the next 40 days – here’s how to get them

McDonald’s is kicking off the 40 days with a 1-for-1 McSpicy burger deal. McDonald’s Singapore, Screengrabs

Fast food fans, here’s something to chase away those Monday blues.

McDonald’s Singapore is giving away 1-for-1 deals for 40 days, starting Monday (September 9) and ending October 18.

The fast food chain, which celebrates its 40th year in the republic in 2019, said in a statement that the campaign was its way of “thanking customers for their support through the generations”.

It will kick off its first three days with 1-for-1 McSpicy offers (one for each day) before a new promotion is announced on September 12.

But while anyone can redeem the offer, these deals are not available on all orders.

To claim a deal, customers need to be using the McDonald’s mobile app at any one of McDonald’s restaurant counters, self-ordering kiosks and drive-through outlets.

Those who love to order McDelivery or GrabFood will not see the deals reflected in their orders. Stores located within institutions will also not be offering the deals.

All deals are available while stocks last, it added.

McDonald’s Singapore said it would regularly update customers on the fresh deals made available on its mobile app, which also has a separate section consisting of app-only deals.

