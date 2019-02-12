McDonald’s Singapore just launched new popcorn caramel ice creams – and they’re perfect for your sweet tooth

McDonald’s Singapore just added a few new items to its menu based on your favourite late-night movie snack.

The fast food chain’s new popcorn caramel ice creams come in a bright yellow hue that resembles the colour of popcorn, and are served in a cone, as a sundae or as an Oreo McFlurry.

Prices of the soft-serves start from S$1, while the Hot Fudge Sundae and the McFlurry cost S$2 and S$3 respectively. All are available only at dessert kiosks.

An administrator of the Singapore Atrium Sale Facebook page first posted about the new flavour after seeing it being sold at Harbourfront Centre.

The Facebook post read: “Not bad for this price. I wasn’t even expecting this flavour, so it is a surprise. It does taste like what it is named.”

Just last month, McDonald’s rolled out a pandan-flavoured Hot Fudge Sundae and Oreo McFlurry.

