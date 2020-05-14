These 20 chains dominate the fast-food industry

  • McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Chick-fil-A lead the US’ fast-food scene, according to Technomic data reported by Restaurant Business magazine.
  • The top 20 chains in terms of 2019 US sales are responsbile for the majority of the industry’s growth.
  • Here are the rest of the chains at the top of the fast-food industry.
A handful of chains dominate the American fast-food scene.

According to data compiled by Technomic and reported by Restaurant Business magazine, the top 20 chains in the US – in terms of 2019 sales – were responsible for three-fourths of the industry’s total sales growth last year.

Technomic created a list of the top 500 chains in the country by looking at financial filings by public companies, surveying direct operators, and examining franchise disclosure documents. It also made use of a proprietary valuation algorithm.

The data was collected during 2019, and obviously, 2020 has brought about significant changes for the restaurant industry. Generally, large fast-food chains have fared better than independent restaurants, thanks, in part, to existing tech and infrastructure like apps for online ordering and drive-thrus, which were permitted to remain open even as dining rooms were ordered closed.

Here are the top 20, according to last year’s sales in the US:

20. Little Caesars

2019 sales: $3.8 billion

19. Popeyes

2019 sales: $3.8 billion

18. Arby’s

2019 sales: $3.9 billion

17. Panda Express

2019 sales: $3.9 billion

16. Applebee’s

2019 sales: $4.1 billion

15. Olive Garden

2019 sales: $4.3 billion

14. KFC

2019 sales: $4.5 billion

13. Sonic

2019 sales: $4.7 billion

12. Chipotle

2019 sales: $5.5 billion

11. Pizza Hut

2019 sales: $5.6 billion

10. Panera Bread

2019 sales: $5.9 billion

9. Domino’s

2019 sales: $7 billion

8. Dunkin’

2019 sales: $9.2 billion

7. Wendy’s

2019 sales: $9.8 billion

6. Subway

2019 sales: $10.2 billion

5. Burger King

2019 sales: $10.2 billion

4. Taco Bell

Taco Bell ranks in the top five, according to Technomic's data.

2019 sales: $11.3 billion

3. Chick-fil-A

2019 sales: $11.3 billion

2. Starbucks

2019 sales: $21.4 billion

1. McDonald’s

2019 sales: $40.4 billion