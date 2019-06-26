Leaked docs reveal McDonald’s is launching a spicy chicken sandwich and spicy chicken tenders after years of customers’ demands

caption McDonald’s Spicy BBQ Sandwich and Spicy BBQ Glazed Tenders. source Business Insider

McDonald’s is launching the Spicy BBQ Sandwich and Spicy BBQ Glazed Tenders in mid-September, according to internal documents shared with Business Insider.

The fast-food giant has lacked spicy chicken options in recent years, even as heat-loving fans have begged for options like the Hot ‘N Spicy, which is no longer on the national menu in the US.

Spicy chicken is sweeping fast food, with Wendy’s bringing back its beloved spicy nuggets and Chick-fil-A testing Spicy Chick-n-Strips.

Spicy chicken is taking over fast food.

McDonald’s is planning to launch the Spicy BBQ Sandwich and Spicy BBQ Glazed Tenders in mid-September, according to leaked documents shared with Business Insider.

The new menu items are variations on the Buttermilk Crispy Chicken sandwich and Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, taking the chicken and adding a southwestern sauce with a hint of jalapenos.

The new menu items are intended to boost McDonald’s short-term sales and traffic, according to the documents.

McDonald’s declined to respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

McDonald’s been lacking in the spicy chicken category in recent years.

In 2006, McDonald’s pulled its Hot ‘N Spicy chicken sandwich from menus in 2006, admitting that the sandwich may have been too spicy for customers’ tastes. McDonald’s debuted a revamped version of the sandwich in 2013, but it didn’t stay on the national menu in the US for long.

In 2015, Hot ‘N Spicy fans were forced to start a Change.org petition calling for the fast-food giant to bring back the sandwich. One McDonald’s employee told Business Insider that he gets requests for spicy chicken sandwiches up to five to ten times a day.

“This sandwich was a staple in my life. I miss it so much. I tried to order one today and they didn’t have it and I almost cried,” wrote one of the more than 300 people who signed the Change.org petition.

A craving for spicy chicken is sweeping fast food. Wendy’s is bringing back its beloved spicy nuggets in August. And, Chick-fil-A is testing Spicy Chick-n-Strips, with the chain promising more spicy menu options in the future.