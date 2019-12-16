I tried 3 things off McDonald’s Christmas menu in the UK, and I’d go back for the Cheese Melt Dippers

caption I tasted the Cheese Melt Dippers, the new Chicken Deluxe with Zesty Tomato Relish, and finished my festive meal off with a Matchmakers Cool Mint McFlurry. source Emma Taylor/Insider

I tried three things off McDonald’s UK Christmas menu to see which item was most worth ordering.

The limited edition range is available over the holiday period until the New Year.

I tasted the Cheese Melt Dippers, the new Chicken Deluxe with Zesty Tomato Relish, and finished my festive meal off with a Matchmakers Cool Mint McFlurry.

I’d definitely go back for the Cheese Melt Dippers, which are made with Camembert.

McDonald’s UK released its limited edition festive menu last month, which will run until the New Year. The limited edition range welcomed back the Big Tasty and the Big Tasty With Bacon, as well as a new chicken burger – the Chicken Deluxe.

Ideal fuel for post-game analysis of the work Christmas party, other holiday-themed foods include Cheese Melt Dippers with Camembert, a Millionaire’s Donut, and a Mint Matchmaker McFlurry.

As Insider’s Food and Travel fellow, I felt it was my duty to try three things off McDonald’s Christmas menu to take some of the guesswork out of festive ordering.

I started with the Cheese Melt Dippers, which are made with Camembert.

caption Starting with Cheese Melt Dippers made with Camembert. source McDonald’s and Emma Taylor/Insider

As a fan of McDonald’s mozzarella sticks whenever they pop up on the menu, these breaded Cheese Melt Dippers looked like they’d hit that same carby comfort spot.

The only let-down was expecting the pleasingly gooey consistency of Camembert – the most Christmassy of cheeses – that these bites are made of. With the faintest taste of Camembert (only 29% according to the McDonald’s UK ingredients list) and a delicate crunch of crumb giving way to a warm cheesy squidge, it did its job for £1.69 ($2.26).

Cheese Melt Dippers come with a Tangy Tomato dip, but let’s face it, it’s just slightly herby ketchup.

The 12 dippers are £4.49 ($6.01) and you can get four for £1.69.

Next up was the Chicken Deluxe with Zesty Tomato Relish.

caption The new kid on the McDonald’s block is the Chicken Deluxe sandwich. source McDonald’s and Emma Taylor/Insider

The main event was the Chicken Deluxe with Zesty Tomato Relish. This is a new chicken sandwich from McDonald’s which looks like an attempt to claw back some of the ground that casual-dining chicken restaurant Nando’s has carved out for itself in the UK.

You get two pieces of crispy Chicken Selects, tomato relish, mayo, cheese made with Emmental, lettuce, and red onion rings sandwiched into a square glazed and sesame seed bun.

There’s a lot to unpack here.

Firstly, the square-shaped, almost-brioche bun made eating a messy burger a bit easier to handle, and I didn’t really notice the “glaze.” The condiments were adequately fine both in taste and consistency (can’t really screw up mayo and herby ketchup, can you?)

Again, the cheese let it down. I was expecting more of the nutty creaminess that melting Emmental oozes, but the ingredients list indicates just 51% of the cheese in the single thin slice is actually Emmental.

Red onion rings also felt misleading, maybe because I skimmed over the “red” part when reading the menu. I was brought back down to earth with a sad realization that these were basically raw rings of red onion after the first bite.

The Chicken Select strips were excellent with a deliciously seasoned and light crispy batter, but overall this is a perfectly average chicken burger that most people will probably enjoy on the train home without dropping too much of it onto their sparkly Christmas party finery.

The big lesson learned here is “made with X” doesn’t mean you’ll be necessarily getting a lot of whatever “X” is.

The lettuce was 100%, though.

It’s £5.19 ($6.95) for the individual burger and £6.59 ($8.82) for a medium meal. Treat yourself, it’s Christmas.

I wrapped things up with the Matchmakers Cool Mint McFlurry.

caption Expectation (sort of), versus reality. source McDonald’s and Emma Taylor/Insider

McFlurries always seem like a good idea until you’re actually faced with what you’ve bought. With the exception of Terry’s Chocolate Orange, last seen in Christmas 2017, the McFlurry Christmas chocolate mash-up usually falls short. I’m afraid to say the Matchmakers Cool Mint McFlurry flops for me.

The Mint Matchmaker McFlurry was on the McDonald’s Christmas menu in 2013, so there must have been enough customer demand to resurrect it after six years.

Described as “soft dairy ice cream swirled with Mint Matchmaker pieces and chocolate mint sauce,” the mini pot I was presented with had very little swirling going on and was not in the green tub from the pictures. I know McDonald’s food never looks like its glossy ads in real life and not getting the Christmas branded pot is an unbearably petty point to make, but I took this assignment with a determination to report on all the important facts.

Like every McFlurry ever consumed, it turned into ice cream soup pretty quickly and the minty chocolate sauce leaned on the sickly side.

Even though it’s detailed as having “Mint Matchmaker pieces” in the marketing blurb, that’s the last time it’s referred to as that. The ingredients list says the ice cream contains “Chocolate Coated Sugar Pieces” and the nitty-gritty breakdown doesn’t completely pair up to the ingredients listed on a box of Mint Matchmakers.

But does anyone care?

Not really.

Listen, if you like McFlurry and generous blobs of mint chocolate sauce then this is the fast-food dessert for you to delight in this Christmas.

The regular size Mint Matchmaker McFlurry is £1.39 ($1.86). I opted for the mini version at 99p (about $1.21) because ice cream on its own in December is a bonkers concept.

The verdict? I would go back for the Cheese Melt Dippers.

caption The Cheese Melt Dippers were the clear winners for me off of McDonald’s Christmas menu. source Emma Taylor/Insider

Forget ice cream in December, and a burger that will inevitably disintegrate all over your carefully chosen Christmas party outfit, the lure of 29% Camembert in the Cheese Melt Dippers was a clear winner for me.

This versatile little bag of hot breaded cheese can be eaten on the go at every stage of your Big Night Out and brings deep-fried joy with it.

These dippers are ideal as a starter to your go-to McDonald’s order at the end of the night. Choose the 12-pack (because your friends will probably steal at least three) and that extra layer of cheese will help soften the initial hangover punch when the sun starts to rise.

Failing that, the day after your Big Night Out is when you need to treat yourself with tenderness and care, and nothing says self-love like a side of beige food – it is, after all, the most wonderful time of the year.

*Full disclaimer, I have never met a melted piece of fried cheese that I didn’t like and have been back for these already.

