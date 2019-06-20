People from Kansas City are roasting McDonald’s UK for debuting a burger it says was inspired by the city

caption Kansas City barbecue looks nothing like McDonald’s new Kansas City Stack burger. source Ernie Murphy / Flickr / CC 2.0 Attribution

McDonald’s UK on Tuesday debuted a Kansas City Stack burger featuring two meat patties, cheese, bacon, and “a smoky steakhouse sauce.”

People saying they’re from Kansas City roasted the company on Twitter for the use of the word “Yeehaw!” in its announcement, as well as for the burger itself, which they say has nothing to do with the city’s culinary heritage for barbecue.

Reactions ranged from confusion to disgust in the form of snark, outraged memes, and proud pictures of “real” Kansas City barbecue.

Kansas City is known for its slow-cooked, sauced-up barbecued meats, and not for its burgers.

So when McDonald’s UK released a Kansas City-inspired burger on Tuesday, apparently bemused city natives stormed Twitter to roast the fast-food chain.

The Kansas City Stack is a double quarter-pounder with cheese, bacon, and “a smoky steakhouse sauce” – and has nothing to do with the city, according to residents posting on Twitter.

Neither does the word “Yeehaw,” which McDonald’s used to herald the arrival of the burger.

Yeehaw! The Kansas City Stack has arrived. Available until 25th June ???????? pic.twitter.com/FwfW3iykCp — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) June 18, 2019

Twitter users who said they’re Kansas City residents reacted almost unilaterally in disgust, mostly in meme form.

Among them was Michael Byars, a local morning radio host at KCUR.

Speaking as a lifelong Kansas Citian … pic.twitter.com/gZb6gZuvux — KCUR Morning Guy ™ (@KCURMichael) June 18, 2019

yet another Kansas Citian weighing in. ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zxdKFRePgi — Kevin Jay Kinsella (@KinsellaHHS) June 18, 2019

Some residents pointed out that what McDonald’s calls a Kansas City Stack doesn’t actually exist in Kansas City.

I’ve never heard of a KC stack before, and I live in KC. I feel like we should send some BBQ sauce to our UK friends, to preserve our standing in the world. — PugPeep (@N_Ruble) June 18, 2019

Citizens of Kansas City were also quick to defend the city’s barbecue culinary heritage.

Umm, what exactly about that is KC? The fact that it has BBQ sauce on it? As a proud Kansas Citian, I'm insulted. This is what KC BBQ looks like: pic.twitter.com/B8e884bGWx — Razgriz with the Three Strikes (@razgriz501_josh) June 18, 2019

In Kansas City, we call this a double bacon cheeseburger… Now, if you’re to add some beef burnt ends, pulled pork and beef brisket, we’ll talk. — marKCrouser loves BBQ smoke in the morning (@MarkCrouserKC) June 18, 2019

Others were perplexed by McDonald’s use of “Yeehaw!” in its advertising for the burger because the word actually isn’t in the Kansas City lexicon. At all.

Speaking as a Kansas Citian… "Yeehaw"? — Jackie Bradbury (@JackieB23) June 18, 2019

Kansas City does not “Yee” nor do we “haw”. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/txtLAGv46M — k (@kayley_ba) June 18, 2019

Even the mayor of Kansas City, Sly James, threw in his two cents – and a picture of a “real” Kansas City burger: a sandwich featuring heaps of the slow-cooked pulled pork the city is actually renowned for.

Stay in your lane (which is on the wrong side of the road, btw). Here's what a real #KansasCity burger looks like. There's a lot more where that came from: https://t.co/yf8HWtadBq @KCMO @visitkc #bbq #noonesaysyeehawhere pic.twitter.com/7xgI33bgNC — Mayor Sly James (@MayorSlyJames) June 18, 2019

A spokesperson for McDonald’s did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment on the backlash.

The Kansas City Stack is only available through June 25 at select locations in the UK, as part of McDonald’s Great Tastes of America burger series.

Real Kansas City barbecue, however, can be found indefinitely at restaurants throughout Kansas City.