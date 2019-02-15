We compared McDonald’s new Cheesy Bacon Fries to Wendy’s Baconator Fries — and the winner is painfully clear

By
Katie Canales, Business Insider US
-
When it comes to bacon-topped cheese fries, Wendy's reigns victorious.

caption
source
Dana Varinsky/Business Insider

  • Amid a long-running feud between McDonald’s and Wendy’s, the former just released its own take on bacon cheese fries.
  • Dubbed Cheesy Bacon Fries, the limited-time snack offer includes McDonald’s signature French fries topped with cheese and smoked bacon bits.
  • The Wendy’s equivalent, the Baconator Fries, has been around since 2015. Similarly, the dish includes fries topped with cheddar cheese and Applewood smoked bacon.
  • We compared the two, and while the Wendy’s dish was tasty, McDonald’s new Cheesy Bacon Fries snack was a gross, mucky mess of gobbed cheese.

We visited a Wendy’s in Daly City, California, first.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

We asked for a regular-sized order of bacon cheese fries or, as the snack is officially known, the Baconator Fries. It cost $3.25.

source
Wendy’s/Business Insider

Our Baconator Fries were ready in no time at all.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

They came in a plastic to-go container. Even through the lid they looked appetizing.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

We surveyed the cheesy warm goodness before making the trek back toward the office for a more thorough taste test.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

But first, McDonald’s!

caption
The McDonald’s in San Francisco, California, at 609 Market St.
source
Google Maps/Business Insider

McDonald’s rolled out its Cheesy Bacon Fries to locations in Hawaii and Northern California in November 2018.

caption
A McDonald’s employee in Moscow, Russia.
source
Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters

Source: Business Insider

But now the snack is going national, with locations across the US offering the loaded fries since late January.

source
Alan Freed/Reuters

Source: Business Insider

The chain is also giving its menu a bacon makeover, adding the ingredient onto classic McDonald’s burgers.

caption
A customer eats his meal at a New York McDonald’s location.
source
Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Source: Business Insider

We ordered a regular-sized Cheesy Bacon Fries for $4.66.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

We had high hopes when we saw the pristine packaging. This was going to be good …

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

… or not.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

The container consisted of a good portion of McDonald’s fries, but with a gross, Velveeta-looking dollop of cheese slathered on top and sprinkled with microscopic bacon bits.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

To say we were not impressed would be an understatement.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

We took a bite before taking our orders back to the office — and as expected, it did not taste great.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Eventually, we sat down with both chains’ takes on the bacon cheese fries.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

The idea of the new McDonald’s menu item is to attract customers to purchase it as a snack rather than as a side for a meal.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

But the McDonald’s Cheesy Bacon Fries as either a side or a snack doesn’t seem to appealing.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

We gave them as much of a chance as we could, but the lackluster cheese and the less-than-desirable amount of bacon made the order difficult to endure.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

We ended up fishing out the uncontaminated fries from underneath the cheesy muck. Those were yummy at least.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

And perhaps it was a fluke, but the gobs of cheese that decorated the inside of the container also didn’t help.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

But Wendy’s Baconator Fries were a different story.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

The cheese was perfectly melted, and actually resembled real cheese, …

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

… and the bacon pieces were thick and nicely bite-sized.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

The toppings were also spread evenly across a nice layer of thick French fries.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

The amounts of cheese, bacon, and fries were perfectly proportional.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

It didn’t feel like eating something from a fast-food joint.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

We alternated between picking the fries apart with our fingers and eating them with a fork — both methods worked.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

And needless to say, the Wendy’s Baconator Fries didn’t last long.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

We couldn’t get enough of them, while McDonald’s cheese fries could really use some work.

source
Dana Varinsky/Business Insider

And so besides the packaging (McDonald’s red-and-yellow Cheesy Bacon Fries-branded carton was a nice touch), Wendy’s take on bacon-topped cheese fries wins hands-down.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

This is one battle that Wendy’s wins in a long-running war between the two chains.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider