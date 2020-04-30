McDonald’s will keep its Singapore restaurants closed beyond May 4 despite being allowed to resume operations

McDonald’s Singapore has decided not to resume operations on May 5, despite being allowed to do so. The Straits Times

Fast food lovers who have been looking forward to sinking their teeth in a McSpicy burger will have to wait a little longer.

McDonald’s Singapore said on Thursday (Apr 30) that it has decided not to resume operations on May 5, despite being allowed to do so from May 4.

In a Facebook post, the fast food chain said it had decided to extend its closure “for the safety and well-being of our employees and customers”.

“We will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation in the community before determining an appropriate time for us to reopen,” it added, without providing a definite date for reopening.

The restaurant chain also said that it wanted its frontline employees to stay home a little longer, and assured that the workers will continue to be paid during the closure. They can also be assured that their jobs are secure, it said.

McDonald’s Singapore – which abruptly stopped operations after breakfast service on Apr 19 after seven employees tested positive for Covid-19 – also said that it has had no additional cases since.

You can read the restaurant’s note to customers in the Facebook post below:

Read also: