A Canadian McDonald’s employee is being hailed as the ‘Robin Hood of nugz’ after admitting he put an extra McNugget in almost every box for 2 and a half years

caption Canadian Cody Bondarchuk admitted via Twitter he put an extra nugget in almost every box he made. source REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A former McDonald’s employee admitted he put an extra chicken nugget in almost every 10-piece box he served for two and a half years.

Cody Bondarchuk from Edmonton, Alberta revealed his scheme in a tweet which has since gone viral, with social media users dubbing him an “everyday hero.”

His confession moved others to tweet about their own acts of “everyday heroism” at work.

A Canadian man is being called the “Robin Hood of nugz” after revealing he put an extra chicken nugget in 10-piece boxes for years.

Former McDonald’s worker Cody Bondarchuk from Edmonton, Alberta revealed in a tweet that he snuck 11 nuggets into almost every 10-piece box he made in the two and a half years he spent at the fast-food chain.

I worked at McDonald’s for two and a half years and I put 11 nuggets in almost every 10-piece I made — Cody Bondarchuk (@codybondarchuk) November 16, 2019

The viral post has since attracted nearly 900,000 likes and 80,000 retweets since it was posted on Saturday, November 16, with social media users saluting his small act of rebellion.

One person tweeted: “Not all heroes wear capes, just name tags.”

Not all heroes wear capes, just name tags — ♠️Yumeko Jamommy♥️???? (@MakotoGoinNuts) November 17, 2019

Another dubbed Bondarchuk “The Robin Hood of nugz.”

The Robin hood of nugz! pic.twitter.com/f00EJsOevR — Natalie Wall (@Rosebud_nat) November 16, 2019

Responding to one commenter who asked: “Is there a statute of limitations on grand-theft-nuggets?” Bondarchuk said: “I hope so because I calculated it and would owe Ronald about $1,600.”

I hope so because I calculated it and I would owe Ronald about $1,600 — Cody Bondarchuk (@codybondarchuk) November 16, 2019

Bondarchuk replied to another tweet explaining that the McDonald’s franchise where he worked was mostly a drive-thru location, so he cannot remember if any customers expressed thanks after finding an extra nugget.

CTV News Edmonton added that Bondarchuk did not act alone: “It was something that a lot of my coworkers did as well,” he told the broadcaster.

He also told CTV that he and his coworkers were never caught.

The exposure of Bondarchuk’s secret inspired others to come forward with stories of everyday heroism in their own places of work.

In my 3 years working at a theme park, I gave people towers of soft serve on their cones, overstuffed the pulled pork sandwiches, and fit as many chips as I could into each nacho boat. Give your food service workers some appreciation, because we love you, you filthy animals. — Roughhouse Camel (@MikeKnudsen3) November 16, 2019

I worked at a call center and every single time the customer would ask to waive the late fees I would waive them ????. No questions asked. I was informed once to stop. I didn’t lol — EDITH (@Eduff_15) November 17, 2019

I worked at Subway, and the rule is you can only give people 3 pieces of each topping. 3 pickles, 3 onions, 3 tomatoes max. I would whisper “say when” the customers as if I was committing a felony. Who tf wants only 3 pickle slices — jos (@jchazk) November 16, 2019

My last day of working at a call center for a cell service provider, I refunded everyone who called in about texting overages, people whose kids who unknowingly subscribed to third party services. It felt great. — Deanett Upchurch (@deanett) November 16, 2019

As Bondarchuk responded: “EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU DESERVES THOSE BONUS NUGGETS.”

I’m seeing a lot of comments about y’all not deserving a hero but I just wanted to say that EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU DESERVES THOSE BONUS NUGGETS ⭐️ — Cody Bondarchuk (@codybondarchuk) November 18, 2019

Insider has reached out to Bondarchuk for comment.

