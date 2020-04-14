McDonald’s employees claim they were forced to continue to work and were kept in the dark when a coworker caught COVID-19, according to a new OSHA complaint

caption McDonald’s workers strike amid the coronavirus outbreak earlier in April. source REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

McDonald’s workers plan to protest after filing a complaint saying the conditions in one Chicago location pose “an imminent danger to our health and that of our coworkers.”

Workers were not alerted that a coworker had caught COVID-19 and the store was not deep cleaned, according to the OSHA complaint filed on Tuesday.

“The managers never told any worker to self-quarantine,” the complaint reads. “We are still expected to come to work, and will be disciplined or fired” if they attempt to stay home to self-isolate.

Workers from more than 50 fast-food locations across Chicago are expected to strike on Wednesday.

Chicago McDonald’s workers have filed an OSHA complaint and plan to protest the fast-food giant over its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Carols DeLeon, who works in a Chicago McDonald’s location, filed an OSHA complaint saying that conditions in his location pose “an imminent danger to our health and that of our coworkers.”

According to the complaint, managers at the franchisee-owned location were aware a night shift worker had been identified as having COVID-19 last week. While managers alerted night shift workers, the complaint says that they did not inform all workers who were in the store and may have come in contact with the sick employee.

Further, the complaint says, the store did not conduct additional sanitizing beyond its typical cleanup after the business found out that a worker had contacted COVID-19.

“The managers never told any worker to self-quarantine,” the complaint reads. “We are still expected to come to work, and will be disciplined or fired if we follow the specific instructions of the Chicago Department of Public Health,” which tells employees to avoid public places if in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The complaint calls for the company to instruct all workers who were directly or indirectly exposed to the sick employee to self-quarantine and provide full pay to all employees.

McDonald’s was not immediately available to comment on the complaint when contacted by Business Insider.

Hundreds of Chicago fast-food workers are protesting

caption Protesters took to the streets of New York in 2017 for the Fight for $15 campaign for a higher hourly wage. source Erik Mcgregor/Getty Images

Fight for 15, which helps organize fast-food worker protests, told Business Insider that hundreds of cooks and cashiers at more than 50 fast-food locations in Chicago are expected to strike on Wednesday over companies’ response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The strike will be conducted via Zoom, where workers will be joined by Service Employees International Union president Mary Kay Henry and activist Rev. Dr. William Barber. During the strike, a digital billboard showing videos of McDonald’s employees working during the pandemic will be driven between the fast-food giant’s headquarters and the Chicago location where the worker tested positive.

Last week, California McDonald’s workers who are part of the Fight for 15 movement organized store walkouts to protest the company’s response to the coronavirus. According to Fight for 15, at least three McDonald’s workers in Los Angeles have tested positive for COVID-19.

McDonald’s workers have also participated in Fight for 15 protests in cities including Memphis, Miami, Orlando, and Raleigh-Durham in recent weeks, driven in part by the company’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

McDonald’s has been working to roll out new safety measures at its more than 14,400 locations across the US in recent weeks. The company recently began rolling out wellness checks for workers, which will include taking employees temperatures and sending them home if they are not well enough to work.

After originally pushing back on workers’ demands for gloves and masks, McDonald’s began working to source masks for employees in coronavirus hot spots in early April. On Friday, the company said it had sourced more than 100 million masks for in-store workers.

“Listening to employees, listening to feedback we’re getting from customers and others is important,” David Tovar, the vice president of US communications at McDonald’s, told Business Insider at the time. “We know that over the past few weeks as this situation has continued to evolve, we’ve been willing to listen to make adjustments as we need to.”

However, with only 5% of McDonald’s locations run by the company, staffing, pay, and sick leave decisions are left up to independent franchisees at the vast majority of stores. The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that McDonald’s corporate office recently asked franchisees to do more to protect employees in stores.

More than two dozen fast-food workers have told Business Insider in recent weeks that they worry they could expose themselves and their families to the coronavirus if they continue to work.

According to a study of 843 McDonald’s workers by the SEIU, two-thirds of employees feel the company is not doing enough to protect them during the pandemic. Twenty-two percent said they had gone to work sick since the coronavirus pandemic began, most saying they made the decision because they did not have paid sick leave.

McDonald’s provides 14 days of paid sick leave for reasons related to COVID-19 in company-owned stores. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act requires franchisees with between 50 and 500 workers – which Tovar says makes up a significant percentage of McDonald’s franchisees – to offer two weeks of paid leave.

“Today, I feel very confident that the vast majority of employees who work for McDonald’s are going to receive some type of paid sick leave,” Tovar told Business Insider in early April.