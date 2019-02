The Sausage McGriddles with Egg and Sausage McGriddles will be back on McDonald’s breakfast menu for a limited time only. McDonald’s Singapore

McDonald’s Singapore is dangling the McGriddles carrot again.

After launching just 100 McGriddles meal sets at its SpringLeaf Tower outlet on Wednesday (Feb 27), fans who missed out will be glad to know the breakfast item is returning to the menu – albeit temporarily – from Thursday (Feb 28).

Priced at S$4.50 and S$5.50 respectively, the Sausage McGriddles and Sausage McGriddles with Egg will be sold at all McDonald’s restaurants, except Science Centre Singapore and Shaw Lido.

McGriddles are sandwiches made up of chicken sausage patties in between maple-flavoured griddle cakes.

The two variants will cost S$5.10 and S$6.00 respectively when bought in a meal.

There will also be a new Crispy Chicken, which is “mildly spicy” chicken thigh meat fried in a crispy coating. McDonald’s Singapore

On top of that, the fast food giant is also launching a new item called Crispy Chicken, which is “mildly spicy” chicken thigh meat fried in a crispy coating.

A limited offering, it will sell for $6.20 in a set of two pieces, as well as $9.80 in a meal that comes with Twister Fries, a Chocolate or Peach Pie and a Peach McFizz drink.

McDonald’s Singapore said the item will also be added to its Happy Sharing Boxes.